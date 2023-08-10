DU UG 2nd seat allocation list 2023 to be released online today: Check top 5 prep apps too

The Delhi University (DU) is set to release the DU UG 2nd Seat Allocation List for the year 2023 on August 10th at around 5 pm. Successful candidates have until August 13th to confirm their allocated seats, with the application fee payment deadline has been set for August 15th to secure places.

The initial round of seat allotment in the DU 2023 admissions has resulted in 85,853 individuals securing seats across various colleges within Delhi University. This represents a filling rate of 87 percent for the available seats. Hansraj College, Ramjas College, and Dyal Singh College stand out as the three colleges with the highest enrollment numbers, based on the data shared by Delhi University.

Out of the applicants allocated seats in the first round, a total of 62,008 candidates have already completed the fee payment and confirmed their admission to DU colleges. Notably, 12,733 students have chosen to freeze their enrollment, while 40,701 have chosen to upgrade. Among those making these decisions, 53% are female candidates.

Steps to Check DU UG Second Seat Allocation List 2023 Online:

1. Go to the Delhi University's official website, admission.uod.ac.in.

2. Navigate to the 'Delhi University UG CSAS portal' tab.

3. In the CSAS portal's login window, provide your application number and password.

4. Click on the 'Second Allotment List' tab.

5. The DU 2023 second allotment list will be displayed for your review.

For those who were unable to secure admission this year, here are the top apps that can significantly assist in preparing for CUET 2024:

Byju's offers a variety of learning features, including interactive video lessons, quizzes, and practice tests. It also provides a personalised learning plan to track your progress.

2. SWAYAM

Swayam provides online classes via its website and mobile app. To access the courses, users must first register. It also offers proctored tests for a modest price.

3. Adda247

Adda247 provides comprehensive study material for CUET, including video lectures, mock tests, and previous year's question papers. It also features a community forum where students can ask questions and seek help from peers.

4. Unacademy

Unacademy offers live and recorded video lectures from top educators. It also provides a test series and a question bank with over 10,000 questions.

5. Prepladder

Prepladder offers various learning features, such as video lectures, live classes, mock tests, and previous year's question papers. It also includes a doubt-solving forum where students can receive assistance from experts.

By utilising these apps, students can enhance their learning experience and improve their chances of success in any entrance exam. Explore these preparation apps to excel in your academic aspirations and thereafter too, to ensure a great job and career.