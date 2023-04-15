Elon Musk plans AI startup to rival OpenAI - FT

Billionaire Elon Musk is working on launching an artificial intelligence start-up that will rival ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, the Financial Times reported on Friday citing people familiar with his plans.

Twitter-owner Musk is assembling a team of AI researchers and engineers, according to the report, which added he is also in discussions with some investors in SpaceX and Tesla Inc about putting money into his new venture.

Musk did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

A group of artificial intelligence experts and industry executives including Musk recently called for a six-month pause in developing systems more powerful than OpenAI's GPT-4, citing potential risks to society.

Musk has reportedly secured thousands of graphic processor units, systems that power high-powered computing required for tasks such as AI and high-end graphics, news site Business Insider reported earlier this week.