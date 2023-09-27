Elon Musk’s Humanoid robot captured doing yoga!

In a piece of impressive news, billionaire Elon Musk's Humanoid robot Optimus, which was announced by Tesla in August 2021, has been learning skills that will shock and awe you. Optimus was captured in a video doing multiple variations and postures of yoga, which is making the internet go wild. Elon Musk's creations have often stunned the public and now, the humanoid robot has become the latest gadget to stun the Internet. Know what the Humanoid robot, Optimus can do.

About Humanoid robot Optimus

Tesla Optimus's official X account shared a video post of the humanoid robot, revealing its progress and capabilities. The video showcased a variety of tasks the robot can do such as picking colourful blocks and doing yoga with great balance. The video left the X users stunned by its progressive capabilities, judging by their reactions. The post said, “Optimus can now sort objects autonomously. Its neural network is trained fully end-to-end: video in, controls out. Come join to help develop Optimus (& improve its yoga routine).”

According to a report by the Sun, yoga and organising were the two new skills which the robot has learned out of its various other capabilities. As of now, the humanoid robot is capable of doing various tasks such as walking straight, squats, stepping stairs, using a screwdriver, and many more. Musk also reacted to the video by commenting “progress”

Tesla's humanoid robot Optimus is expected to be available for sale in 2027, but, no official announcement or information about the robot has been revealed by the company. However, the price of the robot can be sky-high. All Tesla products such as the electric cars come in the premium range and the full-fledged robot will be another expensive innovation, which only billionaires and large corporates will be able to purchase.

X users comments on the Tesla Optimus post, indicated shock and surprise. One of the users said, “Optimus is so smooth, I'm impressed. While other users said, “What an opportunity and risk. It's astonishing and terrifying at the same time. Blows the mind really. This has the potential to replace all labour within a company, industry, economy, earth and beyond. What are we then? Incredible engineering work though. Can I have 1 please?”

