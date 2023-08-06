Home Tech News No limits! Discriminated X users will get help with legal bills, says Elon Musk

No limits! Discriminated X users will get help with legal bills, says Elon Musk

Elon Musk has offered to fund legal bills of X Corp. users whose posts or likes on the platform led to discrimination by their employers.

By:BLOOMBERG
| Updated on: Aug 06 2023, 11:38 IST
When Elon Musk tweet sparked horror online abuse against Vijaya Gadde at Twitter
Vijaya Gadde
1/6 Elon Musk tweet back in April had sparked a storm against Twitter's Vijaya Gadde. The SpaceX and Tesla CEO’s previous tweets have caused a controversy following his completed takeover of Twitter. (PowerfulJRE YouTube)
image caption
2/6 Elon Musk’s old tweets about Twitter’s top lawyer Vijaya Gadde are back in the spotlight after he took a bold step on his first day as the new owner of Twitter by firing Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde. (Wikimedia Commons)
Elon Musk Twitter deal
3/6 Musk was responding to a tweet from Saagar Enjeti, host of a political podcast and called the move “incredibly inappropriate.” According to Bloomberg, while Musk didn't identify Gadde by name, the post was in response to an article in which she was mentioned. (AFP)
image caption
4/6 Enjeti tweeted on April 27, “Vijaya Gadde, the top censorship advocate at Twitter who famously gaslit the world on Joe Rogan's podcast and censored the Hunter Biden laptop story, is very upset about the @elonmusk takeover.” (Breaking Points/YouTube)
Elon Musk
5/6 Musk has frequently used the social media platform as a way to criticize the company’s decisions, especially when they involve banning accounts from people who violate Twitter's rules and policies. Twitter has banned people like American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West due a couple of anti-semitic tweets recently. (PTI)
image caption
6/6 A flurry of negative, and even abusive tweets from Twitter users followed Musk’s comments directed at Gadde. Racist slurs were tweeted referencing Gadde’s Indian heritage, with words like “curry” used to target the Twitter lawyer. Users questioned Gadde and blamed that she “destroyed countless @Twitter accounts for speaking the truth.” Racist comments were even hurled at ex-Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal. (AFP)
Elon Musk
View all Images
X was also sued for not paying rent at the San Francisco headquarters. (REUTERS)

Elon Musk has offered to fund legal bills of X Corp. users whose posts or likes on the platform led to discrimination by their employers. The billionaire owner of the social media site formerly known as Twitter said there was “no limit” to the offer, Musk said in a post late Saturday.

Musk's tenure as X's owner has seen a spike in harmful content due to content moderation policy changes, according to researchers. It's created concerns among advertisers. The self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” hired NBCUniversal ad executive Linda Yaccarino as X's CEO in May to help repair partnerships in the media industry.

Musk's X Sign a Distraction for San Francisco Mayor Breed

A large, flashing “X” sign on San Francisco's Market Street marked the end of Twitter and its bird branding. It also represented a struggle by Mayor London Breed to get the social network's owner, Elon Musk, to follow city laws.

San Francisco officials had stopped Musk's company last week from taking down the “Twitter” sign in front of the building, as the crane was obstructing traffic. By the weekend, the old sign was gone and a large X was placed on a rooftop, blinking into nearby residential buildings. An inspector filed a complaint with the city because X did not acquire a permit for the work.

By Monday afternoon, the X was taken down — again without a permit, according to the Department of Building Inspection and City Planning, which said it received 24 complaints about it.

“As for Twitter and what's happening there, I think the challenge we're running into is no one can be above the rules,” Breed told Bloomberg last week. “No one minds that you want to do something different and creative with your space, but you can't just do it like changing your sign, obstructing traffic and not even asking anyone for a permit.”

The sign is the latest in a string of conflicts between X, formerly Twitter, and the City of San Francisco, which is grappling with a host of other issues, from a deteriorating downtown to an opioid crisis. Earlier this year several former employees sued Musk's company for allegedly pushing them to violate California's building codes and labor laws. X was also sued for not paying rent at the San Francisco headquarters.

Breed said she is trying to pivot citizens' focus away from Musk's distraction. “Twitter, now X, represents one thing in San Francisco, but we have so many other incredible companies and so many other important parts of our city that hardly get any attention,” Breed's office said in a statement Monday. The city “will continue to stay engaged with the property owner of the building to ensure they follow the city's process for timely notifications, permit requests, and other procedural matters.”

Outside of Musk's public battle over city permitting, San Francisco is struggling to revitalize its downtown core. Musk has been a harsh critic of the city. “Many have offered rich incentives for X (fka Twitter) to move its HQ out of San Francisco. Moreover, the city is in a doom spiral with one company after another left or leaving” he posted on X on Saturday. “We will not.”

Musk started sparring with Breed not long after his Twitter takeover, when city inspectors investigated complaints that he was turning several conference rooms at the headquarters into makeshift bedrooms. “So city of SF attacks companies providing beds for tired employees instead of making sure kids are safe from fentanyl. Where are your priorities @LondonBreed!?” he posted in December.

Part of the challenge, Breed said last week, is the constant conversation around San Francisco's problems. “Let's try to talk about solutions,” Breed said in last week's interview. “Let's try to get ‘yes' rather than using these social media platforms to focus on the negativity and continuing to tear San Francisco down.”

The building inspector who issued the complaint over the X wasn't allowed onto the roof on Friday to see whether the sign was safely secured, according to the complaint. A representative for Twitter “did explain that the structure is a temporary lighted sign for an event,” the inspector said in the report.

The inspector tried again on Saturday, was denied again, and mailed Twitter a notice of violation.

Now that the sign is down, X will still owe fees, the Department of Building Inspection and City Planning said. That will account for the unpermitted installation and removal of the illuminated structure, and the cost of the investigation.

The city doesn't have much leverage; Musk is the richest man in the world, and the fines to his company could amount to thousands of dollars.

Elon Musk Says Treasury Bills Are ‘No-Brainer'

Elon Musk sees a lot to like at the shortest end of the Treasury curve.

On Thursday, Musk, the chief executive of Tesla Inc. and owner of X, the social-media platform formerly known as Twitter, said that short-term Treasury bills are “a no-brainer.”

The comments were in response to a tweet from Pershing Square Capital Management's Bill Ackman.

Late Wednesday, Ackman said that his firm was short 30-year Treasury bonds, both as a hedge against the impact of higher rates on stocks and also as a “standalone” bet. Ackman added on Thursday that Pershing uses shorter-term bills for cash management, echoing Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett.

Berkshire has no plans to stop buying Treasury bills following a downgrade of the US by Fitch Ratings this week, Buffett said Thursday.

Long-duration Treasuries are still on pace for their worst week of 2023. Drivers apart from the downgrade include larger-than-expected auctions this month and the Bank of Japan's move to ease its cap on domestic bond yields.

Musk didn't immediately respond to a question from Bloomberg asking for his view on 10- and 30-year Treasuries.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 06 Aug, 11:35 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

PS5
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Great discounts available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch
Everspace 2
Xbox Game Pass to get new games soon; Limbo, Everspace 2, Celeste, and more
Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets