Home Tech News Elon Musk says X.com now points to Twitter.com

Elon Musk says X.com now points to Twitter.com

  • Within hours of saying that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the iconic blue bird, Elon Musk now says X.Com is pointing to Twitter.com.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 24 2023, 00:06 IST
Threads vs Twitter: Instagram's game-changing rivalry unveiled
Hindustan Time Tech
Threads is a new app, built by the Instagram team, for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. You log in using your Instagram account and posts can be up to 500 characters long and include links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.
Elon musk
A phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk along with the Twitter logo. (AFP)
Elon musk
Watch Video
A phone screen displays a photo of Elon Musk along with the Twitter logo. (AFP)

Within hours of saying that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the iconic blue bird, Elon Musk now says X.Com is pointing to Twitter.com.

In his latest tweet, Musk said, “http://X.com now points to https://twitter.com/." And alongside it, he also stated, "Interim X logo goes live later today.”

Earlier in the day, Musk tweeted that he's looking to make transition to the new logo as soon as Monday and that it would happen globally.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk had tweeted early on Sunday.

AP quoted Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce as saying that the change isn't surprising given Musk's long history with the name “X," says . The billionaire Tesla CEO tweeted last October that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

There is an X in Musk's rocket company SpaceX. And in 1999, Musk founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

Considering that Twitter logo and branding are considered as iconic by many, subscribers may not take too kindly to the move. As it is, they have been leaving in droves for rivals like Mastodon and Bluesky and increasingly now, to Threads. And this latest move will be considered by many as just another whimsical or frivolous move by the billionaire.

Musk has already been panned by subscribers and analysts for the slew of other changes he has already made.

Subscribers apart, how exactly will advertisers react to this move is as yet unkown, but to be suddenly presented with a de facto move of changing the logo and branding may again force them to rethink whether they should be on the platform. Many had fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing damage to their brands in the enveloping chaos.

In fact, advertisers have seen most changes made by Musk in negative light and they have have cut back on spending. With hateful content flourishing on the portal, advertisers have been very wary of allowing their brands to play alongside.

New Twitter logo may look like this

twitter
New Twitter logo?
image caption
New Twitter logo?

However, there is some good news for Musk as new rival has been facing a big problem. It has lost some 70% of its daily active users down to 13 million.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jul, 23:38 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets