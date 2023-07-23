Elon Musk says X.com now points to Twitter.com

Within hours of saying that he plans to change the logo of Twitter to an “X” from the iconic blue bird, Elon Musk now says X.Com is pointing to Twitter.com.

In his latest tweet, Musk said, “http://X.com now points to https://twitter.com/." And alongside it, he also stated, "Interim X logo goes live later today.”

Earlier in the day, Musk tweeted that he's looking to make transition to the new logo as soon as Monday and that it would happen globally.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” Musk had tweeted early on Sunday.

AP quoted Allen Adamson, co-founder of marketing consultancy Metaforce as saying that the change isn't surprising given Musk's long history with the name “X," says . The billionaire Tesla CEO tweeted last October that “buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app.”

There is an X in Musk's rocket company SpaceX. And in 1999, Musk founded a startup called X.com, an online financial services company now known as PayPal.

“Not sure what subtle clues gave it way, but I like the letter X,” Musk tweeted Sunday.

Considering that Twitter logo and branding are considered as iconic by many, subscribers may not take too kindly to the move. As it is, they have been leaving in droves for rivals like Mastodon and Bluesky and increasingly now, to Threads. And this latest move will be considered by many as just another whimsical or frivolous move by the billionaire.

Musk has already been panned by subscribers and analysts for the slew of other changes he has already made.

Subscribers apart, how exactly will advertisers react to this move is as yet unkown, but to be suddenly presented with a de facto move of changing the logo and branding may again force them to rethink whether they should be on the platform. Many had fled in the early months after his takeover of the social media platform, fearing damage to their brands in the enveloping chaos.

In fact, advertisers have seen most changes made by Musk in negative light and they have have cut back on spending. With hateful content flourishing on the portal, advertisers have been very wary of allowing their brands to play alongside.

New Twitter logo may look like this

However, there is some good news for Musk as new rival has been facing a big problem. It has lost some 70% of its daily active users down to 13 million.