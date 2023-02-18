End of photo-sharing hassle! Share 100 photos at one go on WhatsApp now

Sharing photos on WhatsApp can be difficult, especially if you have more than 30 files to share and you want to do it in one batch. In such a scenario, WhatsApp users need to pick the first 30 photos or videos and then reselect the remaining ones later while repeating the same process. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp photo sharing feature, this long-drawn process will no longer be required..

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enables Android users to transmit up to 100 photos and videos simultaneously. This functionality has been included in the most recent version of WhatsApp for Android, which is version 2.22.24.7 and will be available on both iOS and Android platforms. This feature makes it really easier for WhatsApp users to share their albums with their friends and family. Wondering how to use it? Here's a step-by-step guide for you.

How to share 100 photos and videos on WhatsApp at once Step 1: First of all, ensure that you have updated your WhatsApp to the latest version. Step 2: Then open your WhatsApp and navigate to the individual or group chat where you want to share the photos or videos. Step 3: At the bottom of the screen, you will need to click the attach icon denoted via the paper clip. Step 4: Now, select Photos and Videos from the menu that you want to share. It will allow you to share up to 100 items at once. Step 5: Once you've selected the photos or video, then tap the Send button to share them in the chat.

Other NEW WhatsApp features

The latest update is also bringing a bunch of new features and upgrades. Here's what else is coming to your WhatsApp account:

You can now add captions when sending documents

WhatsApp now supports longer group subjects and descriptions which have been added to help group members to better describe their WhatsApp group.

You can now create personalised avatars and use them as profile photos and stickers.