    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t

    End of photo-sharing hassle! Share 100 photos at one go on WhatsApp now

    End of photo-sharing hassle! Share 100 photos at one go on WhatsApp now

    WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to share up to 100 photos and videos. Know what else is coming.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 18 2023, 17:29 IST
    In Pics: Send the best quality WhatsApp photos on iPhone, Android now; Know how
    WhatsApp
    1/5 Why does WhatsApp compress pictures while sharing it? This happens because in the Settings of the application the photo upload quality is set on auto by default, and therefore, the quality of the image while sharing depends on several factors like the internet connection, size of the image, and more. The app therefore, looks to downsize the image, which affects its quality. (PTI)
    image caption
    2/5 How to send the best quality photo on WhatsApp: Open WhatsApp on your iPhone or Android device and click on the three dots to go to WhatsApp Settings. From Settings you will have to select Storage and Data. After that you will have to tap on the Photo upload quality and select the Best Quality option and then click on Ok. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    3/5 Meanwhile, you can also check the steps to send photos and videos on WhatsApp here: Go to WhatsApp and open an individual or group chat where you want to send the photo or video. Click on the Attach icon, then follow the steps mentioned below: (PTI)
    image caption
    4/5 On an Android device, click on the gallery to select an existing photo or video from your phone. Tap and hold to select multiple images. You can also add captions to photos and videos. Swipe between photos to add captions to each one and finally click on the send icon. (REUTERS)
    image caption
    5/5 While iPhone users will have to click on the plus icon and then select Photo and Video Library to select a photo or video from your iPhone's photos or albums. After selecting a photo or video, tap Add at the bottom left to select multiple photos or videos at once. (Pixabay)
    WhatsApp
    View all Images
    The older WhatsApp photo sharing feature is painfully limited. (Pexels)

    Sharing photos on WhatsApp can be difficult, especially if you have more than 30 files to share and you want to do it in one batch. In such a scenario, WhatsApp users need to pick the first 30 photos or videos and then reselect the remaining ones later while repeating the same process. Thanks to the latest WhatsApp photo sharing feature, this long-drawn process will no longer be required..

    WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that enables Android users to transmit up to 100 photos and videos simultaneously. This functionality has been included in the most recent version of WhatsApp for Android, which is version 2.22.24.7 and will be available on both iOS and Android platforms. This feature makes it really easier for WhatsApp users to share their albums with their friends and family. Wondering how to use it? Here's a step-by-step guide for you.

    How to share 100 photos and videos on WhatsApp at once

    Step 1:

    First of all, ensure that you have updated your WhatsApp to the latest version.
    Step 2:

    Then open your WhatsApp and navigate to the individual or group chat where you want to share the photos or videos. 
    Step 3:

    At the bottom of the screen, you will need to click the attach icon denoted via the paper clip.
    Step 4:

    Now, select Photos and Videos from the menu that you want to share. It will allow you to share up to 100 items at once.
    Step 5:

    Once you've selected the photos or video, then tap the Send button to share them in the chat. 

    Other NEW WhatsApp features

    The latest update is also bringing a bunch of new features and upgrades. Here's what else is coming to your WhatsApp account:

    You can now add captions when sending documents

    WhatsApp now supports longer group subjects and descriptions which have been added to help group members to better describe their WhatsApp group.

    You can now create personalised avatars and use them as profile photos and stickers.

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 17:27 IST

    First Published Date: 18 Feb, 17:27 IST
