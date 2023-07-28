Home Tech News EU opens anti-trust probe into Microsoft over Teams

EU opens anti-trust probe into Microsoft over Teams

Teams is a platform that allows users to communicate through messages, video calls and file sharing.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 28 2023, 06:18 IST
4 ways in which you can make Microsoft Viva save time and money for you
Improved productivity from content and expert discovery: With access to virtual communities and resource groups, it helps employees to get in touch with mentors, coaches, and subject matter experts. It also facilitates content discovery so that employees can go about their day spending less time searching for what they need.
1/4 Improved productivity from content and expert discovery: With access to virtual communities and resource groups, it helps employees to get in touch with mentors, coaches, and subject matter experts. It also facilitates content discovery so that employees can go about their day spending less time searching for what they need. (Pexels)
image caption
2/4 Improved employee retention: Employees felt the sense of belonging with the Continuous feedback, it is crucial and employee experience platforms can help highlight opportunities for leaders to drive change and build a healthier workplace. (Pexels)
image caption
3/4 Time savings for operations teams: It streamlines many of the time-consuming but necessary activities that people from departments like HR, learning and development, corporate communications, and IT handle every day. By helping employees manage their own goals, learning courses, and content discovery, these departments can devote more time to other strategic priorities. (Pexels)
image caption
4/4 Faster onboarding process: Onboarding and productivity are directly related: the longer it takes to onboard, the longer it also takes to realize full productivity from new hires and internal transfers. With the platform acting as a central hub for all relevant information, employees can readily connect with the right people for their growth and development.  (Pexels)
It underlined that the Microsoft cloud-based suites were
View all Images
It underlined that the Microsoft cloud-based suites were "well-entrenched", and bundling Teams with them could be "restricting competition" in Europe. (Microsoft)

The European Commission on Thursday announced an antitrust probe into Microsoft bundling its Teams communication app with its popular Office suite, on concerns it could be cutting out competitors.

The investigation, to see whether the US software giant is "abusing and defending its market position" through the practice, comes as computer users have massively adopted online virtual meetings since the coronavirus pandemic.

"Remote communication and collaboration tools like Teams have become indispensable for many businesses in Europe," the commission's antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, said.

"We must therefore ensure that the markets for these products remain competitive, and companies are free to choose the products that best meet their needs," she said.

Teams is a platform that allows users to communicate through messages, video calls and file sharing.

Rival communications platforms include Zoom, Google Meet, and Cisco Webex.

Microsoft bundles Teams with its cloud-based Office 365 and Microsoft 365 suites.

The commission said that the shift to cloud-based platforms and apps has allowed more players to enter the market, and noted that such software is usually subscription-based, locking users in longterm.

It underlined that the Microsoft cloud-based suites were "well-entrenched", and bundling Teams with them could be "restricting competition" in Europe.

"The Commission is concerned that Microsoft may grant Teams a distribution advantage by not giving customers the choice on whether or not to include access to that product when they subscribe to their productivity suites and may have limited the interoperability between its productivity suites and competing offerings," its statement said.

"These practices may constitute anti-competitive tying or bundling and prevent suppliers of other communication and collaboration tools from competing."

A Microsoft spokesperson said: "We respect the European Commission's work on this case and take our own responsibilities very seriously. We will continue to cooperate with the Commission and remain committed to finding solutions that will address its concerns."

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Jul, 06:17 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon
Check out the survey findings about Indian gaming habits conducted by Lenovo and Esports.
Gaming habits of Indian gamers revealed! Check eye-ball grabbing stats

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets