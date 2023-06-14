Home Tech News Eyeing an e-scooter? Then check out Praise Pro and iPraise+; price, specs and more

Take a close look at these 2 e-scooters from Okinawa Autotech, Praise Pro and iPraise+.

An e-scooter is a vehicle that many have been eyeing over the last few years, but not too many have bought into the "saving the world from a fossil fuel disaster" story. Then there is the worry about the lack of facilities. However, with time, the infrastructure for electric scooters has grown phenomenally and there is virtually no chance that you will run out of a charge when you are out and about in practically any metro and even tier II and tier III cities have been cranking up the facilities.

Having said that, here are two e-scooters from Okinawa Autotech named Praise Pro and iPraise+ that you should really take a close look at and perhaps take the next step to protect the environment.

Praise Pro

Engineered with a peak power of 2700W, top speed of 56 km/h, and a range of 81 km per charge, the Praise Pro comes equipped with FR- Disc and RR- Disc brakes and E-ABS with regenerative energy thereby improving energy efficiency.

The scooter is powered by a 2.08 kWh detachable lithium-ion battery. The scooter offers a host of advanced offerings to its customers. It comes with LED lights, providing enhanced visibility on the road and stylish aluminium alloy wheels. The company says the ride is both smooth and stable. Praise Pro price is Rs. 99,645.00 (ex-showroom).

iPraise+

This e-scooter comes equipped with E-ABS (Electronic- Assisted Braking System) with regenerative energy, Front- Hydraulic Telescopic, Rear- Double Shocker with dual tube technology.

The iPraise + gets a detachable lithium-ion battery that takes 4-5 hours to charge and gives a range of 137km/charge.

The company says the e-scooter is loaded with features that ensure comfort, style, and safety. iPraise+ price is Rs. 145,965.00 (ex-showroom).

