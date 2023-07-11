Home Tech News Facebook says China trolls 'evolving' in push for influence

Facebook says China trolls 'evolving' in push for influence

Networks of fake Facebook accounts run from China are "evolving" and adopting new tactics to sow discord overseas.

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jul 11 2023, 18:22 IST
Fake Facebook accounts trying to influence public opinion!
Fake Facebook accounts trying to influence public opinion! (REUTERS)
Fake Facebook accounts trying to influence public opinion!
Fake Facebook accounts trying to influence public opinion! (REUTERS)

Networks of fake Facebook accounts run from China are "evolving" and adopting new tactics in their quest to sow discord overseas, the social media platform told Australian lawmakers Tuesday.

Fronting a Senate inquiry into foreign interference, officials from parent company Meta said there had been a noticeable "shift in tactics" by China-based networks over the past seven months.

Meta spokesman Josh Machin said coordinated networks of Chinese Facebook accounts were increasingly trying to influence public opinion by targeting journalists, charities and public relations firms.

"We are seeing a whole new range of tactics evolving," Machin told the inquiry.

Meta recently removed dozens of Facebook accounts belonging to a China-based network waging a coordinated disinformation campaign in Europe.

The network had been sharing incendiary content attacking migrants and LGBTQ activists.

It had also set up a front media company, hired freelance writers and attempted to recruit protesters, Meta said in May.

Lawmakers have been grilling social media companies as Australia steps up efforts to detect and eliminate foreign interference threats such as election meddling.

The government has said spying and foreign interference is the "principal security concern facing Australia".

Australia will hold a historic referendum on Indigenous rights this year, and there are fears foreign actors may use social media to inflame racial divisions within the country.

Meta's policy director for Australia and New Zealand, Mia Garlick, said the platform would be rolling out a suite of measures to combat misinformation in the lead-up to the referendum.

"We've developed a comprehensive strategy in consultation with First Nations communities to combat misinformation and voter interference as well as other forms of abuse that could occur on our platform," she told the inquiry.

Australia has been at the forefront of efforts to regulate digital platforms, and has adopted measures to force them to take down violent videos and hand over identities of online trolls.

The government recently proposed new laws that could result in tech giants being slapped with hefty fines if they fail to tackle disinformation.

Under the draft legislation, the owners of platforms like Facebook, Google, Twitter and TikTok would face penalties worth up to five percent of annual global turnover -- some of the highest proposed anywhere in the world.

 

 

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Jul, 18:21 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone
Threads
Threads notifications a pain? Kill them off this way
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: 5 smart ways to stop people from snooping on your smartphone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023
Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Call of Duty to ‘100%’ Stay on PlayStation
Call of Duty
Activision deal: Bobby Kotick says there would be a 'revolt' if 'CoD' were made exclusive

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets