Fitbit app can get a BIG redesign; Know everything that is expected to change

The Fitbit app to get a new redesigned look and we may soon get different tabs for personalized data.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 02 2023, 15:45 IST
Later this year, Fitbit users might experience some drastic changes within its app. This new redesign initiative by Google may change the whole look and feel of the app along with addition of new features. Over the past few months, the app is going through a lot of changes and now we might see a whole new app after it has been redesigned. As per the reports, a few users have been already asked to try out the beta version of the current app.

Let's check out what all changes are expected in the new Fitbit app.

Fitbit app expected modifications

According to a report by The Verge, the Fitbit app may get a revamped version of presenting the device's tracked data. It is stated that the app will be divided into three tabs consisting of Today, Coach, and You tabs. There are no major changes in the Today tab. However, the top-level metrics can be customised, allowing you to draw attention to particular areas of interest. The report explains, if your objective is to boost heart health, the app will place emphasis on heart health metrics, zone minutes, and exercise.

As per Fitbit (via The Verge), “The new tab will feature more consistent charts, graphics, and icons that show your health trends.”

Now, about the Coach tab, this tab will consist of health and fitness content. Within the tab, users can navigate through a curated list of workouts and mindfulness sessions. For free app users, there will be limited content, but for premium members, they will be able to enjoy more exclusive fitness content.

With the You tab, users will be able to manage their personal preferences such as daily goals, steps, bedtime and more. This tab will also feature the redesigned achievement badges such as user progress and reports.

Apart from new tabs, the app will also feature a new colour palette, icons, photos, and more to bring it up to Google's Material You design standards.

It is also rumoured that the interface matches the leaked Pixel Watch 2 watch faces. So, it can be asserted that the Fitbit app will likely have a Pixel-like look.

02 Aug, 15:45 IST
