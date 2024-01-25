Icon
Home Tech News Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt jumps into AI attack drones space, looks to transform military tech

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt jumps into AI attack drones space, looks to transform military tech

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt quietly launches White Stork, a startup developing AI attack drones in the U.S. and Ukraine, aiming to revolutionise military technology.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 25 2024, 16:07 IST
Icon
Now, you can Snapchat from the SKY! Check out Snapchat Pixy drone
Eric Schmidt
1/5 Developers at Snap Inc call Pixy a camera and while this is true, Pixy drone also has all the regular features of a consumer drone. Weighing just 101 grams, Snap claims the drone’s battery can last anywhere between 6 to 8 flights. (Snap Inc.)
image caption
2/5 According to Tech Radar, the Pixy drone can reach a maximum height of 30 ft. which can be pre-determined. The drone moves along four preset paths that are stored in its memory, keeping the camera focused on you. (Snap Inc.)
Eric Schmidt
3/5 Although not the most technologically advanced, the Pixy drone is made for Snapchat enthusiasts. It works similar to Snap Spectacles and transmits photos and videos to Memories wirelessly. In terms of specs, Pixy has a 20MP sensor that shoots 12MP images and videos of 2.7k at 30 fps. (Snap Inc.)
Eric Schmidt
4/5 However, one shortcoming is that you cannot control the drone via your phone and you cannot see the captured images or videos until they have been transmitted to your device. Snap told TechRadar, and you can export your photos and videos to platforms other than Snapchat. (Pixabay)
Eric Schmidt
5/5 Snap also said that Pixy has a second camera and a sensor on the bottom that detects your hand for landing. It uses the camera on the front to take photos and video, but also to identify your face and body so it can track them for the photos and videos. (Snap Inc.)
Eric Schmidt
icon View all Images
Eric Schmidt, former Google CEO, quietly launches White Stork, a startup focusing on AI attack drones. (Bloomberg)

Away from the media spotlight, former Google CEO Eric Schmidt is silently steering his latest project, White Stork, towards the production of AI attack drones in the United States and Ukraine. The startup, shrouded in secrecy through a network of LLCs, is actively working on mass-producing drones with advanced AI capabilities for target identification.

Established officially in August, White Stork operates discreetly under the radar, yet details about its ambitious plans are surfacing. The company aims to develop drones equipped with artificial intelligence for visual targeting, specifically designed to operate seamlessly even in GPS-jammed environments, according to a report by Forbes.

While still in stealth mode, White Stork's activities have become an open secret within the drone community, with Schmidt personally involved in exploring Ukrainian factories and testing ranges. His engagement extends to outreach with various startups, leveraging his role as a prominent military tech investor.

From Swift Beat to White Stork Group LLC

Delaware business records reveal that White Stork initially operated under the name Swift Beat Holdings before rebranding as White Stork Group LLC in September. Volya Robotics OÜ, a holding company for Swift Beat, identifies Schmidt as its sole beneficial owner.

Schmidt, who led Google until 2011 and later chaired the Department of Defense's Innovation Board, has a history of involvement in AI and military technology. His commitment to AI-powered combat drones aligns with his previous role as the chair of the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence.

Notably, Schmidt has been a vocal advocate for drone technology, particularly after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022. In a Wall Street Journal op-ed last July, he emphasised the significance of kamikaze drones, cost-effective aircraft capable of evading traditional defences and providing a strategic advantage on the battlefield.

Having expressed frustration with the slow tech adoption by the US military, Schmidt's push into the AI-powered drone sector underscores his commitment to advancing technology for defence purposes. As his venture, White Stork, gradually unveils its operations, it is poised to make significant contributions to the evolving landscape of military technology.

Also read these top stories today:

AI Under Big Tech Control! Major technology companies pouring money into artificial intelligence could come to dominate the emerging technology, Aleph Alpha GmbH CEO Jonas Andrulis said. Dive in to know how that will pan out here. Found it interesting? Go on, and share it with everyone you know.

Top Tech Companies Bleeding Staff! A bunch of companies in the technology sector have been laying off some of their employees recently after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic while people spent more time and money online. Now, the firing has started. Know all about it here

AI and its dangers! As in the rest of the world, both the wonders and absurdities of AI are increasingly visible in Latin America. The difference is that the region is among the world's most unequal when it comes to not only income but also technology. The question for both corporations and regulators is how to use the rise of AI to narrow that divide. Check out what is happening here

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 25 Jan, 16:06 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Google Suite apps
Want to stay organized at work? Check 10 tips on how Google Calendar, Chrome, and Assistant can help
TimeHero
Put time on your side! Know how you can use AI-powered TimeHero app to manage tasks
Instagram Reels
How-To Guide: Create and share stunning Instagram Reels in just a few simple steps
BGMI
BGMI tips: Know the smart tricks to improve your gameplay - aiming to survival
Guidde
Create video documentation, how-to guides, in a jiffy, just try Guidde; Know all about this AI tool

Editor’s Pick

Apple Vision Pro
Apple Vision Pro explained: Why this mixed reality headset is ideal for virtual tours
AI
When It Comes to Photos, Don't Believe Your Lying Eyes in the Artificial Intelligence Era
Sam Altman
Sam Altman To Whitney Wolfe Herd, The Silicon Valley Founder-CEO Is No Longer Untouchable
Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

online gaming
"Stay safe while gaming online!" alerts MHA's Cyber wing
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer teased a revolutionary police system - fan wishes may become reality
best gaming console
Gamer? Sony, ASUS to Nintendo, pick the best gaming console from this top 5 list on Amazon
Hyundai Motorsport
Hyundai Motorsport revs up gaming community with hilarious GTA 6 trailer recreation - check out Grand Test Auto XXIV
Call of Duty
Bold move by Call of Duty! Cheaters will get a shock if they exploit aim assist via XIM, Cronus Zen, ReaSnow S1
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon