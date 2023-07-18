Home Tech News Foxconn subsidiary proposes to set up another iPhone plant in Karnataka

Foxconn subsidiary proposes to set up another iPhone plant in Karnataka

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with the Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng and other delegates here on Monday. Industries Minister MB Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge too participated in the meeting.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Jul 18 2023, 07:03 IST
Sale on smartphones under 60000: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, Pixel 7, more
image caption
1/5 iPhone 13: This premium iPhone is now way more affordable than before! Flipkart sale is offering flat Rs. 10901  off on iPhone 13 series, and its 128GB variant is what can be purchased at just Rs. 58999 against the listed price of Rs. 69000. Plus, you can also find several bank offers and exchange deal of up to Rs. 26250.  (HT Tech)
Google Pixel 7
2/5 Google Pixel 7: Google Pixel 7 price finds its lowest level during this Amazon sale! According to Amazon's listing, the Google Pixel 7 5G is fully priced at Rs. 59990, but it can be purchased with a big discount for Rs. 44449.  (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
3/5 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE: This is a deal that offers a premium experience at an affordable price point. It is currently priced at Rs. 31999 on Flipkart, a substantial discount from its listed price of Rs. 74999. Additionally, customers can take advantage of bank offers of Rs. 2,000 and exchange offers of up to Rs. 27250. (HT Tech)
image caption
4/5 iQOO 9 Pro 5G: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1- powered iQOO 9 Pro is now available at Rs. 44990 with a massive 40% discount on Amazon. You can also find Rs. 1250 off via bank offers, and up to Rs. 21600 off while exchanging your old smartphone. (HT Tech)
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
5/5 Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: The latest A-series phone is available at Rs. 40999 for a 256GB storage variant during the Amazon sale. You can also get Rs. 3000 off via bank offers. It features a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, packs the Exynos 1380 chipset, and sports a 50MP+12MP+5MP camera setup. (Priya / HT Tech)
iPhone 15
View all Images
Foxconn has a proposal to set up another supplementary plant in Karnataka,. (Unsplash)

iPhone assembler Foxconn has a proposal to set up another supplementary plant in Karnataka, according to the state government release. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah chaired a meeting with the Foxconn Industrial Internet CEO Brand Cheng and other delegates here on Monday.

Industries Minister MB Patil and IT Minister Priyank Kharge too participated in the meeting. As per the proposal, Foxconn Industrial Internet (Fii), a subsidiary of Foxconn, proposes to invest 8,800 crore, the release said, adding this would create 14,000 jobs and the land required for the project is about 100 acres.

“The delegates of the company will be taken to Tumakuru to examine the available land at Japan Industrial Township in Tumakuru today itself,” it added.

FII will engage in manufacturing screens, and outer coverings apart from making mechanical components needed for phones. This would operate as a supplementary plant to the end assembly unit situated at Devanahalli. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that the southern state has an ecosystem to enable the growth of industries.

He said his government would take the initiative to make available human resources with the required skill sets.

Industries minister MB Patil, in the release, stated that the statement government would extend all cooperation for the proposed projects. He said that the government was ready to consider other company proposals such as setting up a semiconductor manufacturing unit if it comes forward.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jul, 07:03 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

The 9th Circuit US Court of Appeals ruling means that only UK regulators stand between the companies closing the deal before a July 18 deadline.
FTC Loses Appeal Bid to Block Microsoft-Activision Deal
GTA V cheat codes
Grab GTA 5 cheat codes on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and PC
GTA V
GTA 5 returns to Xbox Game Pass for free!
BGMI month 22 Royal Pass is here!
BGMI M22 Royal Pass: Check all details here!
5 BGMI alternatives to give a shot!
Free Fire Max to Call of Duty, 5 BGMI alternatives to play in 2023

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets