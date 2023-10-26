Icon
Gmail's 'Help me write' Duet AI feature gets a tweak; Leak reveals 'voice compose' feature coming soon

Gmail's 'Help me write' Duet AI feature gets a tweak; Leak reveals 'voice compose' feature coming soon

Gmail's latest update relocates 'Help me write' tool of Duet AI for easier access on Android and iOS. Plus, a voice-based 'Compose' feature is on the horizon.

By: HT TECH
Oct 26 2023, 14:19 IST
Tired of managing excessive emails? Google just rolled out this new Gmail feature
Help Me Write
1/5 Do you also face difficulties while managing your emails on Gmail? It is quite a hectic task to remove a large chunk of unwanted mail from the Android devices. Things are changing for the better now as Google has rolled out its latest update where you can get rid of this problem, but up to an extent.. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 Gmail for Android is introducing a new feature – the "Select All" button – which facilitates efficient inbox management. This button will enable users to easily select multiple emails to clean up their inbox. (unsplash)
image caption
3/5 While this functionality has long been available on Gmail's web application, it's a significant addition for mobile users. It simplifies the process of selecting multiple emails. This task was previously more difficult on Android devices. (Playstore)
Help Me Write
4/5 With the "Select All" button, you will only be allowed to select a maximum of 50 emails at once. This is similar to the limitation present in the web version of Gmail. Despite this limitation, it was a much-needed feature for Android users. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 As per a report by 9T05 Google, users can see "Select All" button in Gmail for Android on version 2023.08.20.561750975 for both Pixel and Galaxy, Android 14 and Android 13. It's worth noting that this change appears to be implemented on a device basis, rather than being tied directly to a traditional app update. The introduction of this feature is a step towards enhancing the mobile Gmail experience, making it more user-friendly and efficient for managing emails.  (Playstore)
Help Me Write
Get ready for an enhanced Gmail experience with the latest update. (Google)

Gmail is making your email composition process even more efficient with its latest update for Android and iOS. The familiar "Help me write" feature, designed to assist users in composing their emails, is receiving a makeover. But that's not all; there's a hint of something even more exciting on the horizon.

Redesigned 'Help me write'

Previously, Gmail users on Android and iOS were accustomed to finding the "Help me write" feature as a floating action button (FAB) in the bottom-right corner of the Compose screen. However, with the new update, Gmail has relocated this valuable tool to the toolbar, placing it next to other essential functions such as attachment, send, and the overflow menu buttons, 9to5Google reported.

This alteration allows users to enter a prompt when their email is blank, streamlining the composition process. If you already have content in your email, tapping the "Help me write" button will open a "Refine my message" sheet, offering options like Formalize, Elaborate, Shorten, and even an option to Write a draft and return to the prompt field. This enhancement promises a smoother and more intuitive email composition experience.

The updated 'Help me write' feature is now available to Gmail users on both Android and iOS, so you can start benefiting from these improvements today.

Sneak Peek: 'Voice Compose'

In addition to the revamped "Help me write," it appears that Gmail is exploring a new feature, tentatively referred to as "Voice Compose," in version 2023.10.15.x of Gmail for Android. This intriguing addition seems to be an extension of the "Help me write" functionality and might usher in a dedicated voice-based email drafting experience.

The "Voice Compose" feature hints at a tailored voice experience designed for Google Workspace's Duet AI, focusing on the unique demands of composing long-form emails. It shares similarities with Gboard's Assistant voice typing, a feature exclusive to Pixel devices. By integrating some of these capabilities into Duet, Gmail aims to provide all Workspace users with a more efficient email drafting experience.

First Published Date: 26 Oct, 14:19 IST
