Google Bard's new update lets it respond in real time; You can cut it off mid-sentence too

Google Bard’s new update lets it respond in real time; You can cut it off mid-sentence too

Google Bard, the company’s generative AI chatbot has received a new capability after an update and can now respond to users in real-time. Not only that, but the new feature also allows a user to interrupt it mid-sentence if the response is unhelpful.

Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 11:01 IST
Google Bard
Know all about Google Bard's new update and the feature it now has.
Google has updated its generative artificial intelligence chatbot, Bard, and it has received a really impressive, and convenient new feature. After the update, Bard can now reply in real-time, and users can cut it off mid-sentence too. This new feature brings the AI chatbot on par with OpenAI's ChatGPT in which you can see real-time responses and stop text generation in the middle. It is expected to make the platform more convenient and efficient as users do not have to wait for it to generate the full text, go through it, and re-do the prompt to find a more meaningful response.

The announcement of the update was posted by Google where it said, “We're launching a new setting that lets Bard's responses show while in progress, so you don't have to wait for the full response to appear”. Addressing the reason behind this feature, Google said, “Now you can start reading responses while they're still generating, so you can stay in the creative flow and iterate on your ideas faster”.

Google Bard gets real-time responses

We checked the feature for ourselves and found that a new option was added to Settings which said “Respond in real time” and disabling it would prompt “Respond once complete”. By default, the real-time response stays activated. There is still a waiting period of a few seconds when Bard is processing the prompt, and you can see it glow in various colors. But after that, it comes alive and you see the responses emerge line after line.

If you feel that the response is not helpful for you, there is no need to sit through the entire thing either. A ‘Skip Response' button in blue emerges just on top of the text field, which would stop the chatbot in its tracks and allow you to use a different prompt to get a better result.

In case you end up waiting to see the full response and aren't satisfied with it, you can still click on the “view other drafts” button, which will show you the other alternative responses by Bard. You can also select any of them, based on your preference. Further, it is possible to modify the response's tonality by making it sound more casual or professional.

First Published Date: 01 Nov, 11:01 IST
