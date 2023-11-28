Google Messages has added Ultra HDR image support in RCS chats; but there is a catch

Google Messages has been bringing new features to the app on a regular basis, some of which have the potential to change the way it is used. In September, the platform received a new user interface redesign, and in October, it added a security upgrade to screen sharing. The RCS chats-enabled messaging platform has now added support for Ultra HDR images without much fanfare. However, there is a catch. You cannot use it unless your device runs on Android 14 and the camera supports the feature.

SPAndroid first spotted this feature, and said in a report, “Google quietly added support for Ultra HDR images back in September just before Pixel 8 series launch”. This made sense since Google Pixel 8 Pro supports Ultra HDR images and the camera is capable of capturing such images. For the unaware, Ultra HDR is a new image format for JPEG, which has more HDR metadata that shows darker shadows and brighter highlights, giving the images a high-contrast appearance.

Google Messages adds Ultra HDR image support to RCS chats

This new feature improves the functionality of RCS chat, and along with previous feature rollouts, it has become an advanced messaging system with tons of features. With this update, users can send Ultra HDR images within Google Messages without needing to resort to a third-party app. Upon sending the message, there is no separate indication of it being Ultra HDR, but a close analysis reveals it.

The good thing is Ultra HDR is built on top of JPEG, so non-supporting devices can receive it as well, but the images will be shown in standard definition. So, until your device gets the OS update, you can continue to enjoy the images without the Ultra HDR but do not have to worry about getting an unsupported photo.

Earlier, a report suggested that Google Messages was also working on bringing Profiles to the platform. As per a 9to5Google report, which looked into the code strings of the latest update, there is a new Profile tab and a profile setting section. There is another line of code for Profile Sharing, which we assume could work like contact sharing. A part of the string reads “Choose your profile name & picture so people can recognize you”, which is likely where users will be able to add a name and a photo to their profile.