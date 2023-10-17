Google Messages working on a big security feature to curb screen sharing

In a bid to tackle cybercrime, Google Messages is reportedly testing a feature that will curb screen sharing, preventing anyone from snooping on your Android smartphone. For the unaware, Messages is Google's official messaging platform that uses Rich Communication Services (RCS) to send and receive SMS and MMS. To keep users engaged, Google keeps introducing new features on a regular basis. Last month, Google brought a forwarding feature that allows users to send a single message to multiple contacts at the same time without the need to send it repeatedly to these contacts. Now, it is also introducing a key security feature feature that could prevent threat actors from snooping on your phone.

Google Messages update

According to a report by TheSpAndroid, a new feature was spotted in Google Messages that blocks apps' access to it when screen sharing is enabled. If an attempt is made to share the screen, a notification pops up saying, “You're sharing your screen with someone - If you don't know this person, stop sharing immediately. Google has hidden your sensitive content for security.”

While screen sharing is on, the pop-up cannot be dismissed. As per the report, users will need to stop screen sharing to access Google Messages. However, notifications are not affected and they will appear as usual even when screen sharing is turned on. The report further reveals that the person who spotted the feature also opened notification which in turn opened the whole conversation, somewhat defeating the purpose of the rumoured security feature.

Since it was spotted in a beta version of the app, it is not known whether it will make it to the public version of Google Messages.

Other features

In August, it was reported that Google is planning to bring satellite-based SOS texting to its messaging app. If introduced, it is speculated that it will be available in more than 150 countries, which will give tough competition to Apple's satellite-based SOS texting as it is available in only a few areas. The satellite texting feature will be made available in Google Messages in collaboration with US-based wearables brand Garmin.