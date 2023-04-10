Google Pay accidentally sends money to users! Know all about the glitch

Which UPI app do you use to make online payments? If you are a Google Pay user, here is an update for you. The app recently witnessed a glitch because of which some Google Pay users were credited extra money in their account. There were several cases reported saying that they got a couple extra dollars credited to their Google Pay accounts. According to a report by India Today, the amount of these transactions ranged from USD 10 to USD 1000 which will be approximately Rs. 80000.

However, as the company realised the error, it reversed the credited amount in cases where it was possible. But, for the people who already spent the amount, there were no actions taken against them by the company.

Google Play glitch

Informing about the Google Pay glitch, a freelance journalist named Mishaal Rahman tweeted, "Uhhh, Google Pay seems to just be randomly giving users free money right now. I just opened Google Pay and saw that I have $46 in "rewards" that I got "for dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience. What."

In a series of tweets, he further informed that, "Some users on Reddit have gotten over a couple hundred dollars!!! One user says they got $1,072. Wtf."

Describing how one can check if they received the extra money on their Google Pay account, Rahman said the user needs to open the app and swipe to the Deals tab, where they will be able to see if they have any rewards near the top, as he was seeing his at the same place.

However, later he also shared a screengrab of his email, and informed that GPay has taken back the money and has sent an email confirming that the deposition of the amount was an error. "We have resolved an error that deposited unintended cash credit to your account," the mail read.

"This issue has since been resolved and where possible, the credit has been reversed. If we were able to reverse the credit, it has already been reflected in your account activity. If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary," the mail read.