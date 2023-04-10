Home Tech News Google Pay accidentally sends money to users! Know all about the glitch

Google Pay accidentally sends money to users! Know all about the glitch

Google Pay accidently credited amounts ranging from USD 10 to USD 1000 to some users accounts. Here is what it does after finding out about the glitch.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 10 2023, 18:01 IST
In Pics: From Google Pay, BHIM, Paytm to PhonePe- here are best 5 online payment apps
Google Pay
1/5 Google Pay app: Google Pay is one of the most popularly and widely used payment applications. It uses Unified Payments Interface (UPI) for the same. You can use the app to transfer money to people in your contact, to bank accounts, via scanning QR codes, among others. (Google Pay Website)
image caption
2/5 Paytm app: The application allows users to make payments using e-wallet. The platform not only enables users to do micro payments but can also be used to pay bills, house rent and much more. (Reuters)
image caption
3/5 PhonePe app: This UPI based payment making application can be used by the users for making online bill payments, recharges, booking cylinder, purchases, among others. (PhonePe Twitter)
BHIM App
4/5 BHIM App: It is also an UPI based application developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). The application also supports several Indian languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, English, Bengali, among others. (HT File Photo)
image caption
5/5 Amazon Pay app: The application is used to making online payments and transactions and also offers cashback rewards to the users. (Amazon Pay Twitter)
Google Pay
View all Images
Here is how Google Pay reacts to accidentally transferring money to some users. (Pixabay)

Which UPI app do you use to make online payments? If you are a Google Pay user, here is an update for you. The app recently witnessed a glitch because of which some Google Pay users were credited extra money in their account. There were several cases reported saying that they got a couple extra dollars credited to their Google Pay accounts. According to a report by India Today, the amount of these transactions ranged from USD 10 to USD 1000 which will be approximately Rs. 80000.

However, as the company realised the error, it reversed the credited amount in cases where it was possible. But, for the people who already spent the amount, there were no actions taken against them by the company.

Google Play glitch

Informing about the Google Pay glitch, a freelance journalist named Mishaal Rahman tweeted, "Uhhh, Google Pay seems to just be randomly giving users free money right now. I just opened Google Pay and saw that I have $46 in "rewards" that I got "for dogfooding the Google Pay Remittance experience. What."

In a series of tweets, he further informed that, "Some users on Reddit have gotten over a couple hundred dollars!!! One user says they got $1,072. Wtf."

Describing how one can check if they received the extra money on their Google Pay account, Rahman said the user needs to open the app and swipe to the Deals tab, where they will be able to see if they have any rewards near the top, as he was seeing his at the same place.

However, later he also shared a screengrab of his email, and informed that GPay has taken back the money and has sent an email confirming that the deposition of the amount was an error. "We have resolved an error that deposited unintended cash credit to your account," the mail read.

"This issue has since been resolved and where possible, the credit has been reversed. If we were able to reverse the credit, it has already been reflected in your account activity. If we were not able to reverse the credit, the money is yours to keep. No further action is necessary," the mail read.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 10 Apr, 18:00 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment
iPhone 14
How the iPhone changed my biases after years of Android use

Trending Stories

pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
GTA V
GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay
Garena Free Fire OB39 update
Garena Free Fire OB39 update goes live! New characters, game modes, quests and more on offer
PS5 Pro
PS5 Pro gaming console could launch as early as 2024: Reports

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12
    GTA V Cheats: List of all GTA V Cheat Codes for PS4
    GTA V

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets