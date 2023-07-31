Home Tech News Google to bring AI-powered smartphone revolution? Know what's coming to you

Google to bring AI-powered smartphone revolution? Know what's coming to you

Google's upcoming Android 14 is set to revolutionise smartphones with innovative AI features, including generative AI to offer a personalised and seamless user experience.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 31 2023, 16:24 IST
Google plans to pack artificial intelligence into Android 14 and pave the way for an AI-powered smartphone revolution.

Google's next milestone in the world of smartphones is set to be a game-changer. The tech giant is poised to launch Android 14, featuring a plethora of Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities. At the heart of this revolutionary update is the integration of generative AI, building on the success of Google's ChatGPT and Bard AI technologies.

Integrating Generative AI into Android 14

With generative AI already proving its worth in language models, Google is now determined to bring its AI breakthrough to Android 14. The confirmation came from Alphabet's financial report, showcasing the company's ambition to transform the Android experience, GizChina reported

Eager Anticipation for Android 14

The impending release of Android 14 has generated immense excitement, as users anticipate the coming of an AI revolution that it looks to have promised. While the full potential of generative AI might not be realised in this iteration, Google's commitment to Bard AI offers a glimpse into the possibilities that await us. Personalization is the cornerstone of Bard AI's vision, utilising user data to tailor suggestions, responses, and actions for a seamless smartphone experience.

Imagine waking up to your Android phone automatically adjusting its settings based on your daily routine - from work mode during office hours to customise news briefings during breakfast. Bard AI aims to be the ultimate virtual assistant, empowering users with a personalised and efficient smartphone use.

Addressing Privacy and Ethical Concerns

However, with powerful AI integration, concerns about privacy and ethics arise. Google acknowledges its responsibility and has implemented measures like Android's Privacy Dashboard and enhanced permission controls to address these concerns. Maintaining a balance between personalised assistance and user privacy is paramount to gaining user trust. However, how well that will actually be implemented is yet to be ascertained.

For developers, the integration of Bard AI into Android 14 opens new horizons. The Android ecosystem will now support intelligent and dynamic applications, leveraging generative AI to cater to individual user needs. The potential applications span across various domains, from gaming and entertainment to productivity and healthcare.

Beyond smartphones, the impact of generative AI extends to other devices like smartwatches, smart home assistants, and self-driving cars. A seamlessly integrated Android ecosystem would allow users to interact with their surroundings through Bard AI, from controlling home devices to enhancing accessibility features for people with disabilities.

Challenges and Opportunities Ahead

As Google delves deeper into AI, it must overcome challenges in this ever-evolving landscape. Innovation will be key to delivering cutting-edge features while ensuring user-friendliness. Additionally, fostering user acceptance and educating users about the tangible benefits of AI will play a crucial role in overcoming scepticism.

A Step Towards an AI-Driven Future

With Android 14, Google sets the stage for a future where smartphones become intelligent companions, making life easier and more personalised. The fusion of generative AI with the Android platform marks a significant step towards an AI-driven world, where possibilities are boundless.

First Published Date: 31 Jul, 15:59 IST
