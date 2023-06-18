Home Tech News Google's new AI tool lets Gmail write your emails

Google's new AI tool lets Gmail write your emails

Google has been stepping up its game with AI-powered features, and it seems like it is taking on ChatGPT in every aspect imaginable, even going to the extent of letting Gmail write emails for users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 12:14 IST
How to use Gmail without internet! Follow these steps to send email offline
Gmail
1/5 With the internet becoming a necessity, it is now difficult to imagine even a single day without it. Almost all your work- from official to personal requires an internet connection. Even the apps you have on your phone require an internet connection to run including email. However, what if you are facing an internet issue and you have to send an important mail? Now, Gmail can be used to send email offline. Yes, you will not require any internet connection for the same. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/5 You will be able to read, respond to, and search your Gmail messages even when you are not connected to the Internet by visiting mail.google.com. It can be noted that in order to make it easier to use Gmail to send email offline, it is recommended to bookmark mail.google.com in Chrome. Also if you are using Gmail with your work or school account, you can ask your admin to help change your settings. Wondering how to get Gmail offline? Check it below. (Unsplash)
image caption
3/5 On your computer, make sure you have downloaded Chrome. You can only use Gmail offline in a Chrome browser window, not using Incognito mode. Then go to Gmail offline settings or click on the link- https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#settings/offline. (Unsplash)
image caption
4/5 Check "Enable offline mail." Choose your settings, such as how many days of messages you want to sync and finally click Save changes. (Unsplash)
image caption
5/5 You can also bookmark Gmail to use offline. You can bookmark your inbox to make accessing your email offline easier. In Chrome, open your Gmail inbox and to the right of the address bar, click Star. (Unsplash)
Help Me Write
View all Images
Gmail’s new AI tool ‘Help me write’ can create entire email drafts for you. (Google)

Google has been stepping up its game with AI-powered features, and it seems like the ChatGPT effect is in full swing. The reach of Google's AI capabilities is expanding, now making its way into popular apps like Docs and Gmail. One noteworthy addition in Gmail is the "Write for Me" feature, which can compose emails on behalf of users.

What is the "Help me write" feature?

The "Help me write" feature is a tool that can create entire email drafts for you based on simple prompts. Currently, it is available as part of the Workspace Labs program. If you're interested in joining the program, you can sign up online and express your interest.

How to use the feature Gmail AI tool?

If you want Gmail to write your emails using the "Write for Me" tool, follow these steps:

1. Open Gmail and click on the "Compose" button.

2. At the bottom of the compose window, look for the "Help me write" button and click on it.

3. In the prompt box, provide a brief description of what you want the email to say. For example, you could type "write an email for a leave application" or "send a mail explaining my absence from an event."

4. Click "Create," and Gmail will generate a draft of your email. You can edit the draft as necessary.

5. Once you're satisfied, click on the "Insert" option.

6. When you're ready, click "Send" to send the email.

Important points to consider:

Google's AI technology aims to save you time and effort in writing emails. The "Write for Me" feature can also assist in crafting more effective emails by providing a starting point and suggesting ways to improve your writing. Here are a few things to keep in mind:

1. The more specific your prompt, the better the results. Instead of typing "Email to a colleague," try something like "Email to my colleague Ryan about a presentation."

2. Use the "Formalise," "Elaborate," and "Shorten" buttons to adjust the tone and length of the draft.

3. The "Refresh" button generates a new draft if needed.

4. The tool cannot handle requests that require specialised knowledge or expertise.

5. It is not suitable for writing confidential or sensitive emails.

Gmail's new AI tool offers a convenient way to compose emails efficiently while providing helpful suggestions. Give it a try and let technology lend you a hand in your email writing.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 12:14 IST
