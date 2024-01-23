Groww app goes DOWN! Users flock to X, complain about issues; Check Groww’s response

Online financial services platform Groww went down on Tuesday morning, leaving users frustrated. The platform has become popular for offering a wide range of products, including investments, trading, loans, and payments. Its app comes in handy when you wish to mutual funds, Indian stocks, ETFs, IPOs, SIPs, and more. Courtesy of this wide range of features, Groww has attracted a large user base, most of whom were left disappointed when the platform stopped working.

Groww app down

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Groww users vented their frustrations about not being able to access or use the platform. “Today, my grow app is not open since the market opened, my watchlist was not open two days ago, my open positions are about to expire, who will pay my losses?”, wrote X user Dipak Kushwaha.

“Absolutely pathetic service by @_groww. Unable to process my sell order. Trying since 10 AM. Every time I place my order, it gets rejected”, wrote X user Mayank Lakhera in frustration. Users said they tried everything from switching networks and toggling aeroplane mode, but the problems still seemed to persist.

However, not all users are facing the same issues. While some have encountered trouble logging into the app, others faced problems while trying to sell orders and check account balances. Highlighting the same issue, X user Prajapati Sushil wrote, “Groww balance not showing and order not executing @_grow”.

In response, Groww said that the issue was resolved and the app is working fine. Responding to a user on X, the official Groww account posted, “Pleased to inform you that we have successfully resolved the issue. If you have any further questions or concerns, feel free to reach out. Thank you for choosing us.”

