    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Happy Valentine's Day February 14, 2023: Get free images, graphics; Know how to find them

    Happy Valentine's Day February 14, 2023: Get free images, graphics; Know how to find them

    Wish your partner a very happy Valentine's Day 2023 with free images. You can download the images for free and share them online on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook and more. Here is how.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 06 2023, 21:31 IST
    Happy Valentine's Day
    Here is how and where to get free Happy Valentine's Day 2023 images online. (Unsplash )
    Happy Valentine's Day
    Here is how and where to get free Happy Valentine's Day 2023 images online. (Unsplash )

    February 7 marks the beginning of the seven day festival of love- Valentine's Day, which is observed on February 14. The idea behind celebrating the occasion for a week is to make your partner or loved one feel special. Along with the gifts, you can also share some beautiful images with your partner on WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook, and other social networking platforms. Wondering from where and how to download free Valentines' Day wishes, pictures, videos so that you can share on social media platforms? You can check the steps here for the same.

    However, before that, it needs to be noted that, if you download any content online, you always need to be cautious and make sure to download from a reputable, genuine source without violating copyrights. Be extra careful about the copyright laws while sharing content online. And to make sure you do not download malicious images, you should also download and install antivirus software on your device.

    How to download free Valentine's Day 2023 images online

    1. Go to any internet browser of your choice on your mobile, laptop or desktop.

    2. In the search bar, type 'Free Happy Valentines Day 2023 images', 'Happy Valentines Day 2023 Image download', among others.

    3. You can also enter any other keyword in the search bar related to the occasion. As you will enter any of the above mentioned keywords or something similar, a list of websites offering this content will be shown on the browser.

    4. You can visit a few websites and search for the content you are looking for. However, you need to be careful of fake websites so, do not provide any personal details online.

    5. Once you find the content you are looking for online, click on the download or save button to save the content on your device.

    6. Once the image is downloaded, you can find it in the download section of your device, and finally share it with your loved ones over WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms.

    How to share the free Valentine's Day images online on WhatsApp, other platforms

    In order to share the downloaded image, you will have to look for options like attach file. You also get the option to add a caption while sharing the image and finally click on the send button to share it.

    Meanwhile, If you also want to upload the image on your social media platforms, you can do it too. Simply click on the upload or add media option, select the downloaded image from your device and tap on upload.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 06 Feb, 21:31 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16
    Gmail
    No internet? Use Gmail offline to send important mails; here's how
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    Your iPhone can create, autofill and store all your passwords; this keychain will help
    iPhone gestures
    Top 5 iPhone gestures to impress friends and get the most out of your phone
    Apple Advanced Data Protection for iCloud
    Theft-proof! Keep your iPhone data secure with this important feature

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Oppo_reno_8t
    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    S23_Series
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    WhatsApp
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    Cola Phone
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Microsoft
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Pokemon Go
    Pokemon Go Valentine's Event 2023 coming soon! Celebrate with new challenges
    Video game
    Beyond beep beep: Video game music goes to next level at Grammys
    PlayStation Plus
    PlayStation Plus February 2023 Games: Evil Dead, Destiny 2, more for FREE
    Samsung Galaxy S23
    Minecraft players, do you want to win a FREE Samsung Galaxy S23? Get it this way
    Sony PlayStation
    Sony Raises Outlook on Strong PlayStation 5 Momentum