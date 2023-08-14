Home Tech News Hottest Planet in the solar system: Mercury closest to Sun, but shockingly, Venus beats it

Hottest Planet in the solar system: Mercury closest to Sun, but shockingly, Venus beats it

Venus, our neighboring planet, holds the record for the solar system's hottest planet. Its scorching temperatures are a result of a thick greenhouse atmosphere and other unique factors.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 14 2023, 10:01 IST
Five planet alignment! Watch Mercury, Mars, Venus, Jupiter and Uranus parade on THIS day
image caption
1/5 The last week of March will bring an exciting time for the astronomy enthusiasts. You will get to see the five planets, as well as the moon, visible in the sky on March 28. It should be noted that the five planets will not be in a literal straight line but in an arc-like structure. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 The planets which you will be able to watch on March 28 after sunset include Mars, Venus, Jupiter, Mercury, and Uranus, according to reports. (Pixabay)
As per the information, Jupiter will appear brighter than Mercury while Venus would be the brightest planet among them all.
3/5 As per the information, Jupiter will appear brighter than Mercury while Venus would be the brightest planet among them all. "Venus will be brighter to the upper left of Jupiter and Mercury," a report by LiveMint stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Uranus will be the most difficult to find without visual aids. The report further added that Uranus will appear very faintly near Venus and Mars will also appear very high in the sky and will have a noticeable hue. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 According to NASA, "The planets orbit around the Sun in approximately the same plane - the ecliptic plane - and thus trace similar paths across our sky”.  (Pixabay)
Venus
View all Images
Venus is the hottest planet in the Solar System, where surface temperatures soar to 900 degrees fahrenheit. (AP)

When it comes to scorching temperatures, no planet in our solar system can hold a candle to Venus. Often referred to as Earth's "sister planet" due to their similar size and composition, Venus stands out for its extreme heat, making it the hottest planet in our cosmic neighborhood. Astonishingly, it even beats Mercury, which is the closest planet to the Sun.

The Greenhouse Effect on Venus

The blistering heat on Venus is primarily attributed to its thick atmosphere, composed mainly of carbon dioxide. This atmosphere creates a greenhouse effect that traps heat, leading to a runaway temperature rise. Surface temperatures on Venus can soar up to a mind-boggling 900 degrees Fahrenheit (475 degrees Celsius) - hotter than the surface of Mercury, even though it's closer to the Sun.

The Clouds that Reflect Heat

The thick clouds that enshroud Venus also play a role in its intense heat. These clouds are made up of sulfuric acid and reflect a significant portion of sunlight back to the planet's surface, further contributing to the heat buildup.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Venus's extreme heat is that it defies the general pattern observed in the solar system. Typically, as you move away from the Sun, temperatures tend to drop. However, Venus manages to outshine this trend due to its unique atmospheric composition.

Challenges of Venus Exploration

Venus's scalding conditions present immense challenges for exploration. Numerous missions have been sent to study this enigmatic planet, but very few have survived the harsh environment for an extended period. The Soviet Union's Venera landers and NASA's Pioneer Venus mission provided valuable insights into the planet's atmosphere and surface conditions, but the extreme heat and pressure make long-term exploration a formidable task.

Intriguingly, in contrast to its searing surface, Venus doesn't hold the title for being the hottest planet in terms of overall temperature - core temperature. That honor goes to Jupiter, the largest planet in the solar system. Despite being much farther from the Sun, Jupiter's massive size allows it to generate its own heat through a combination of gravitational compression and residual heat from its formation.

In short, while Venus might not be the closest planet to the Sun, its thick atmosphere and runaway greenhouse effect make it the hottest, with temperatures that could easily melt lead or even liquefy rocks. Understanding the mechanisms behind Venus's extreme heat offers valuable insights into the complex interplay between planetary atmospheres and their host stars.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Aug, 09:44 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience
Call of Duty
Nicki Minaj joins Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 with exclusive bundle
BGMI
BGMI Independence Day event: New update, dragon ball collab, and exciting in-game rewards
COD
Modern Warfare 3 campaign likely to feature impactful character deaths
Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets