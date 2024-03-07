IMD looks to transform weather prediction accuracy with 85 radars and ISRO satellite

In a groundbreaking stride towards precision weather forecasting, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) is set to deploy 85 radars across the nation, with an additional boost from the recently launched ISRO satellite to amplify prediction capabilities. IMD Director General M Mohapatra, speaking on Wednesday, highlighted the remarkable accuracy of IMD's predictions, notably foreseeing the impact of last year's El Nino on the monsoon. Despite the challenge, IMD's predictions stood unrivalled, accurately anticipating the rainfall patterns.

"There is no one to compete with IMD now. There was no match for our forecast of the 2023 monsoon," declared Mohapatra. The forecast translated into a successful outcome for the nation, witnessing a bountiful harvest and a stable economy, the Times of India reported.

This unprecedented accuracy is attributed to substantial technological investments in weather monitoring systems. Currently, IMD boasts 39 radars nationwide, a significant leap from the 15 in 2010. Additionally, the infrastructure includes 1,000 automated weather stations, 20 deep-sea floating platforms, and contributions from INS and Coast Guard vessels, along with 206 voluntary observing merchant vessels providing hourly feeds.

25 New Radars and ISRO Satellite Synergy

Mohapatra unveiled ambitious plans for the future, stating, "25 new radars, including installations in Mumbai, Pune, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, are in progress, aiming to establish a total of 85 radars throughout India."

The recent launch of an ISRO satellite is expected to further elevate IMD's observation and weather surveillance capabilities. The satellite enables more extensive coverage, offering location-specific updates even within cities, marking a significant advancement in forecasting precision.

Commending IMD's reliability, the central government has directed all its departments to prioritize IMD's advisories and forecasts over those of private agencies, Mohapatra emphasised the multifaceted nature of weather forecasts, encompassing modelling, observations, and scientific knowledge, crediting IMD with a substantial role in reducing mortalities from natural disasters.

Weather report

Meanwhile, IMD's latest forecasts indicate isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on March 7. The department has also issued a rainfall warning for several parts of the country. Furthermore, hot and humid weather is expected to prevail over Rayalaseema and Kerala in the next two days.