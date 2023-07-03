Home Tech News Impress your boss, just boost your productivity with these top 5 AI Chrome extensions

Impress your boss, just boost your productivity with these top 5 AI Chrome extensions

Do you find yourself spending more time working on web browsers rather than desktop apps? If so, consider giving AI Chrome extensions a try.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jul 03 2023, 12:25 IST
Clockify, Loom to OneTab, 5 amazing Google Chrome extensions that you just must try
image caption
1/6 First on the list is Checker Plus for Gmail - it lets you receive notifications, read, listen to or delete emails without opening Gmail and easily manage multiple accounts. Plus, it is the fastest and easiest way to manage multiple email accounts (Chrome Web Store)
image caption
2/6 Clockify Time Tracker: It can help you rack time from anywhere on the web and improve productivity in one click. It tracks the time you spend on projects and analyzes your productivity. You can use Clockify on the web, desktop, and mobile (Chrome Web Store)
image caption
3/6 Loom: This Chrome extension simplifies the recording screen and camera with one click. Plus, you can share that content in an instant with a link. (Chrome Web Store)
image caption
4/6 OneTab: As its name suggests it condenses tabs into one to save up to 95% memory and reduce tab clutter. All you need to do, whenever you find yourself with too many tabs, is click the OneTab icon to convert all of your tabs into a list. When you need to access the tabs again, you can either restore them individually or all at once. (Chrome Web Store)
image caption
5/6 Grammarly: Accept it or not, Grammarly is one of the best Chrome extensions that saves you time and stops you from making grammatical mistakes. (Chrome Web Store)
Google Chrome
6/6 All of these Chrome extensions can be downloaded and added to your browser from the Chrome Web Store.  (Unsplash)
AI Chrome extensions
View all Images
Top 5 AI Chrome extensions of 2023 for enhanced productivity. (Pexels)

Do you find yourself spending more time working on web browsers rather than desktop apps? If so, consider giving AI Chrome extensions a try. Chrome extensions are small add-ons that enhance the functionality and user experience of Google Chrome.

With over 100,000 available extensions, it can be challenging to choose the ones that will save you time and effort. This list features various areas, including note-taking, time tracking, automatic writing suggestions, and tab consolidation. By the end, you'll have a collection of new Chrome extensions to boost your productivity and save time.

1. Jasper

Jasper is considered the best overall AI writing assistant, offering exceptional features and industry-leading quality. It generates phrases, paragraphs, or even full articles based on seed words, topic matter, and desired tone of voice. With Jasper, you can quickly produce a 1,500-word article.

2. Murf 

As one of the top text-to-speech generators, Murf is popular among professionals such as product developers, podcasters, educators, and business leaders. It converts text to speech, making it useful for voice-overs, dictations, and more.

3. Fireflies AI

Fireflies is an AI voice assistant that assists with transcription, note-taking, and task execution during meetings. This AI transcription software allows you to record meetings on any web-conferencing platform and easily invite others to join and share the conversations.

4. Clockify

Clockify offers website, app, and Chrome extension versions for time tracking. The extension is highly recommended for maximizing productivity. It serves as a comprehensive scheduler and time tracker, ideal for professionals, freelancers, and non-traditional work settings. Generate projects, track tasks, and create detailed reports to analyze your activity and identify areas for improvement.

5. Scribe

Scribe is a valuable Chrome extension for professionals in digital marketing, sales, education. and more. It records clicks and keystrokes, automatically creating ordered tutorials with screenshots and written steps for training purposes. Say goodbye to manual documentation and screenshot-taking! Easily edit, save, and share tutorials to streamline the training process.

By incorporating these top AI Chrome extensions into your workflow, you will be able to enhance your productivity and achieve more in less time.

First Published Date: 03 Jul, 12:25 IST
