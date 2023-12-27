Icon
Home Tech News India issues advisory to combat deepfakes and protect users; Know all about it

India issues advisory to combat deepfakes and protect users; Know all about it

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued an advisory to social media platforms regarding the increasing number of deepfakes.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 27 2023, 15:30 IST
Icon
deepfake
The Indian government has issued an advisory to social media platforms against deepfakes. (Pixabay)
deepfake
The Indian government has issued an advisory to social media platforms against deepfakes. (Pixabay)

Deepfakes have become a rising concern lately, with several eminent personalities including celebrities falling victim. There have been several instances where threat actors have even defrauded the victim by using deepfakes or fake voices. While the advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) have increased productivity and helped users in their day-to-day lives, the technology has also been misused to carry out such scams and identity theft. After holding dialogues with tech and social media companies, the Government of India has now issued an advisory to the platforms. Know all about it.

Govt advisory against deepfakes

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) issued an advisory to all intermediaries, notably concerning the rising number of deepfakes. For the unaware, deepfakes are AI-generated videos, images, and audio that are edited or manipulated to make anyone say or do anything that they did not do in real life.

Also Read: Shocking deepfake video featuring Ripple CEO surfaces online

The Indian govt's advisory is aimed at ensuring that social media platforms comply with the existing IT rules. It states that all intermediaries must communicate prohibited content, particularly those specified under Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, ‘clearly and precisely' to users. This should be done via the terms of service and user agreements. Moreover, users should be made aware of it during the time of first registration, and at regular intervals, such as after every login.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, “Today, a formal advisory has been issued incorporating the ‘agreed to' procedures to ensure that users on these platforms do not violate the prohibited content in Rule 3(1)(b) and if such legal violations are noted or reported then the consequences under law will follow. MeitY will closely observe the compliance of intermediaries in the coming weeks and follow this up with further amendments to the IT Rules and/or the law if and when required.”

Past instances

There have been several instances where deepfakes came to light. A deepfake involving actress Rashmika Mandanna surfaced on social media a while ago, whereas other celebrities such as Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, and Kajol have fallen prey. Notably, there have also been fake AI-generated audio clips of Prime Minister Narendra Modi surfaced online.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Dec, 15:30 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
GTA 6
GTA 6: Lucia's ankle monitor grabs spotlight now; know what the strange mystery is about
Vietnam tech firm VNG
'Beyond our borders': Gaming to digital wallet, Vietnam tech firm VNG takes on world best
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon