Indian workforce top global happiness rankings: HP Work Relationship Index

In a recent study by the HP Work Relationship Index, Indian knowledge workers have emerged as the happiest employees in the world. This study looked at how people feel about their jobs all over the world. It talked to more than 15,600 people, including office workers, IT experts, and business leaders from 12 different countries. Out of these, over 1,300 were from India. The results showed that half of Indian knowledge workers are happy with their jobs, while only 27% of people globally feel the same way.

Gurpreet Singh Brar, Vice President of HP in India, said, "We've noticed that what's important to Indian workers is changing. They now want to be happy at work, and they're looking for this happiness in flexible work arrangements, good mental health, good leadership, and the right tools for their jobs. Business leaders can use this information to make workplaces better by being emotionally intelligent, creating workspaces that match these desires, and giving their employees the tools and technology they need."

The study found six things that make people happy at work: feeling fulfilled, having good leaders, a focus on people, having the right skills, using the right tools, and having a good workspace. India scored well in the fulfillment and skills categories.

Indian Workers Value Happiness Over High Pay

Work relationships in India are changing rapidly. About 78% of knowledge workers in India say that in the past 2-3 years, they have higher expectations for their work relationships. They want their work experience to be better, even if it means they have to take a lower-paying job.

Indian Workers Want a Say in Their Tools and Workspace for Hybrid Work Success

In this time of hybrid work (when people work both from the office and from home), the tools and the workplace environment are super important. Employees want a say not just in what tools they use but also where they work. In India, 84% of knowledge workers want technology that fits their needs, and 75% think it's important to choose where they work. However, only 2 out of 5 knowledge workers believe their company can give them the right tools for hybrid work.

Workers Crave Emotional Communication, But Leaders Struggle to Deliver

A large number of Indian knowledge workers, 80%, believe that it's important to talk about feelings at work. Nearly 9 out of 10 would even consider taking a lower-paying job if it meant they could work with leaders who understand emotions. Business leaders agree, with 76% saying that understanding emotions is important for being a good leader, and 90% think that showing empathy matters. However, there's a problem. Nearly half, or 47%, of knowledge workers feel that their company's leaders are not meeting their emotional needs.