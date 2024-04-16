Indians are now using dating apps for “self-discovery"- Quack Quack report reveals what Gen Z is up to

In the ever-evolving realm of relationships, a recent study by the Indian dating app QuackQuack reveals a fascinating trend among young adults in Tier 1 and 2 cities. According to the findings, a significant 35 percent of GenZ daters view dating apps not just as a means to find love but as a tool for exploring their own identities. This revelation sheds new light on the role of technology in modern romance.

Conducted over the span of the last two weeks of March, the study engaged participants from bustling metros to serene rural settings across India. With ages ranging from 18 to 35, the respondents represented a diverse spectrum of backgrounds and professions, adding depth to the study's insights. From students to professionals in various fields like IT, healthcare, education, and more, the participants shared their experiences, making the study a resounding success.

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are witnessing a transformative phase where dating apps not only facilitate connections but also aid individuals in embracing their authentic selves. This marks a significant milestone in our journey." With over 30 million users, QuackQuack observes a notable trend where users prioritise quality over quantity, displaying a growing awareness of their desires and a reduced sense of desperation for love.

Exploring Relationship Dynamics

The study unearthed intriguing insights into the dynamics of modern relationships. While 47 percent of daters aged 18 to 25 initially lean towards exclusive commitments, many eventually realise that traditional monogamy may not align with their true desires. This shift is indicative of a broader trend towards exploring alternative relationship structures, such as open relationships, which are increasingly gaining traction among users.

Moreover, novice daters find solace in the platform's chat features and the array of options available, allowing them to navigate their feelings and distinguish between fleeting infatuation and genuine affection.

Self-Realisation on Dating Apps

A striking revelation from the study comes from male users, with 32 percent acknowledging the importance of introspection when seeking meaningful connections. By reflecting on past interactions and seeking feedback from failed matches, users gain valuable insights into their own behaviour, fostering personal growth and self-awareness.

Diagnosing Dating Anxiety

For 27 percent of daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities, the use of dating apps has led to the recognition of dating anxiety. Natasha from Delhi shared her experience, revealing how her hesitation to commit and frequent app uninstallations were symptomatic of underlying anxiety. Similarly, Hari, a 27-year-old participant, confessed, “Dating apps made me realise I was over analysing every interaction, a sign of anxiety I hadn't noticed before.”

Identifying Self-Image Issues

A significant finding from the study is the role dating apps play in highlighting self-image issues. Twenty-one percent of participants over 27 noted the importance of observing behavioural patterns on the app to detect signs of low self-esteem. From profile presentation to mood fluctuations based on match requests, users credit dating apps with providing a mirror to their self-perception, allowing them to address insecurities before they become entrenched.

In short, the study by QuackQuack paints a vivid picture of how dating apps have evolved beyond mere matchmaking tools, becoming catalysts for self-exploration and personal growth in the realm of modern romance.