 Indians are now using dating apps for “self-discovery"- Quack Quack report reveals what Gen Z is up to | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Indians are now using dating apps for “self-discovery"- Quack Quack report reveals what Gen Z is up to

Indians are now using dating apps for “self-discovery"- Quack Quack report reveals what Gen Z is up to

Dating apps are no longer just about finding love. A study by QuackQuack reveals they've become “mirrors for self-discovery”.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 14:20 IST
Icon
5 iPhone dating apps to try ahead of Valentine's Day 2022
image caption
1/5 Bumble is one of the most popular dating apps on iPhone. On Bumble app, you can find a BFF, or find a date securely. The app allows female users to make the first move with the male they've matched to start the conversation. (Bumble)
image caption
2/5 Hinge is one of the fastest-growing dating apps in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia and is available in India as well. It stands apart from the “swipe to match” culture of other dating apps as it is designed to be deleted after you’ve found your soulmate. (Hinge)
Indians are now using dating apps for “self-discovery
3/5 Zoosk is another best iPhone dating app that caters to both straight and LGBTQ people to make a connection. It’s fun, safe, and easy-to-use. You’ll need to upgrade to the paid membership to chat with your interests. (Zoosk)
image caption
4/5 MeetMe find like minded people nearby who match your interests and want to chat. You can make friends, form connections, and even find partners for life. (MeetMe)
image caption
5/5 OkCupid helps you find matches based on who you are and your likes-dislikes. You can build a profile by answering a few questions. You can find casual dating as well as long term commitment. It is also suitable for the LGBTQ community. (OkCupid)
Indians are now using dating apps for “self-discovery
icon View all Images
New study reveals 35 percent of young Indians in cities see dating apps as key for self-discovery. (Quack Quack)

In the ever-evolving realm of relationships, a recent study by the Indian dating app QuackQuack reveals a fascinating trend among young adults in Tier 1 and 2 cities. According to the findings, a significant 35 percent of GenZ daters view dating apps not just as a means to find love but as a tool for exploring their own identities. This revelation sheds new light on the role of technology in modern romance.

Conducted over the span of the last two weeks of March, the study engaged participants from bustling metros to serene rural settings across India. With ages ranging from 18 to 35, the respondents represented a diverse spectrum of backgrounds and professions, adding depth to the study's insights. From students to professionals in various fields like IT, healthcare, education, and more, the participants shared their experiences, making the study a resounding success.

Also read: Spotify may launch Music Pro subscription: What is it and will it be worth paying more

QuackQuack's Founder and CEO, Ravi Mittal, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are witnessing a transformative phase where dating apps not only facilitate connections but also aid individuals in embracing their authentic selves. This marks a significant milestone in our journey." With over 30 million users, QuackQuack observes a notable trend where users prioritise quality over quantity, displaying a growing awareness of their desires and a reduced sense of desperation for love.

Exploring Relationship Dynamics

The study unearthed intriguing insights into the dynamics of modern relationships. While 47 percent of daters aged 18 to 25 initially lean towards exclusive commitments, many eventually realise that traditional monogamy may not align with their true desires. This shift is indicative of a broader trend towards exploring alternative relationship structures, such as open relationships, which are increasingly gaining traction among users.

Also read: Airchat: What is this new social media platform all about, how to use it and more

Moreover, novice daters find solace in the platform's chat features and the array of options available, allowing them to navigate their feelings and distinguish between fleeting infatuation and genuine affection.

Self-Realisation on Dating Apps

A striking revelation from the study comes from male users, with 32 percent acknowledging the importance of introspection when seeking meaningful connections. By reflecting on past interactions and seeking feedback from failed matches, users gain valuable insights into their own behaviour, fostering personal growth and self-awareness.

Diagnosing Dating Anxiety

For 27 percent of daters from Tier 1 and 2 cities, the use of dating apps has led to the recognition of dating anxiety. Natasha from Delhi shared her experience, revealing how her hesitation to commit and frequent app uninstallations were symptomatic of underlying anxiety. Similarly, Hari, a 27-year-old participant, confessed, “Dating apps made me realise I was over analysing every interaction, a sign of anxiety I hadn't noticed before.”

Also read: X bans over 2 lakh Indian accounts for policy violations amid growing online content concerns

Identifying Self-Image Issues

A significant finding from the study is the role dating apps play in highlighting self-image issues. Twenty-one percent of participants over 27 noted the importance of observing behavioural patterns on the app to detect signs of low self-esteem. From profile presentation to mood fluctuations based on match requests, users credit dating apps with providing a mirror to their self-perception, allowing them to address insecurities before they become entrenched.

In short, the study by QuackQuack paints a vivid picture of how dating apps have evolved beyond mere matchmaking tools, becoming catalysts for self-exploration and personal growth in the realm of modern romance.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 14:20 IST
Tags:
Trending: google one vpn to be discontinued, here’s the reason india top choice for investments in ai, big data, and cybersecurity: nasscom report how to restore whatsapp chat history on android: check tips and tricks how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window did facebook really change its logo? see if you can spot the difference this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call openai announces new tokyo office, hires former amazon staffer to spearhead ai push iphone gamers, here’s a cool surprise: game boy emulator is now available on ios app store forget microsoft windows 11, download android apps meant for smartphones on your computer now via bluestacks beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

WhatsApp banned
WhatsApp banned my number. What’s the solution? Step-by-step guide to ‘unban’ your account
Consider Tonnage
Don't forget these 5 things while buying ACs online
Productivity
Otter AI: How to use this AI meeting assistant app to automatically take notes, transcripts, more
Pixel 8 Pro's Pro
Know how to master Pro Controls on the Google Pixel 8 Pro - check top 4 tips
ChatGPT Plus
How to edit images generated by DALL-E in ChatGPT: Step-by-step guide

Editor’s Pick

Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra users, delete the old app right now- Here’s how to download the new app and use it at airports
iPhone 15
iPhone 16 leaks summarised: Colours, A-series chip and what more to expect from Apple in 2024
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
HDFC Bank alerts about a few common ‘bad habits’ of smartphone users that make it easy for them to fall prey to hacking attempts and scams.
Online scams: 5 habits of smartphone users that make life easy for hackers, warns HDFC Bank
Moto Edge 50 Pro
Motorola Edge 50 Pro review: Should you buy this new AI smartphone under 35,000?

Trending Stories

Dbrand
MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
GTA_6
GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
Google Vids
Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
iPhone 13
Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
GTA 6 launch gets new boost: Rockstar Games tells developers to return to office amid backlash
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 16: OB44 update is on the way!
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16
Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for April 16: Grab exciting rewards from Scar Ring event- Details
GTA 5 tops EU charts
GTA 5 tops EU charts: Ranks among top 10 downloaded PS4 and PS5 games; GTA 6 trailer 2 expected soon
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for April 15: Exciting weapon skins up for grabs!

    Trending News

    MKBHD takes tough stand after Dbrand makes racist comment on Indian customer [Update]
    Dbrand
    GTA 6 leaks: What we know so far about Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA_6
    10 stellar images shot by NASA’s $10 billion James Webb Space Telescope
    STScI-01HFQ5YXZ04PF608HQB0KRTF3S
    Google Vids- All details about this new AI video app and how to use it
    Google Vids
    Apple iPhone 13 available at discounted price of Rs. 52,990 on Amazon- Check details
    iPhone 13

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets