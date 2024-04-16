 Spotify may launch Music Pro subscription: What is it and will it be worth paying more | Tech News
Spotify is gearing up to launch a new 'Music Pro' subscription, offering lossless audio quality. The move comes amid fierce competition in the streaming industry.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Apr 16 2024, 13:14 IST
Spotify plans to launch 'Music Pro', a premium subscription offering lossless audio. The move comes amid competition from Apple Music. (AP)

In a move that may alter the landscape of music streaming subscriptions, Spotify is reportedly gearing up to unveil a pricier tier dubbed 'Music Pro,' promising audiophiles a premium experience with lossless audio quality. This development comes amidst growing competition in the streaming industry, with rivals like Apple Music already offering similar features.

Rumours surrounding Spotify's venture into lossless audio have circulated for years, predating even Apple Music's adoption of the technology back in 2021. Despite this, what has been dubbed 'Spotify HiFi' has remained elusive. However, according to insights from The Verge, indications suggest that Spotify is now laying the groundwork for the introduction of its new 'Music Pro' plan, 9to5Mac reported

Also read: Adobe launches Acrobat AI Assistant that will automatically answer questions from PDF files- Details

Embedded code within the Spotify app provides a glimpse into the forthcoming features of the upscale tier. The standout addition is support for lossless audio, with Spotify aiming to deliver FLAC audio files of up to 24-bit/44.1kHz quality. By comparison, Apple Music's lossless range spans from 16-bit/44.1 kHz (CD Quality) to 24-bit/192 kHz.

Enhanced Listening Experience

For the uninitiated, lossless audio entails compression without sacrificing any audio data, resulting in playback faithful to the original master file. This promises a heightened level of detail discernible to listeners, particularly when paired with premium wired headphones or other specialised equipment.

Also read: Airchat: What is this new social media platform all about, how to use it and more

Beyond Lossless: What to Expect

Beyond lossless audio, Spotify is looking to sweeten the deal for 'Music Pro' subscribers. Alongside the reported remix feature enabling track manipulation, there are hints of headphone optimisation tailored to specific models like Apple's AirPods. Advanced AI-based filters for playlist curation also appear to be on the cards.

Details regarding the launch timeline and pricing of the 'Music Pro' tier remain shrouded in uncertainty. Nevertheless, as Spotify mulls over charging a premium for lossless audio, Apple Music has notably made hi-fi audio accessible to all subscribers without an additional fee. Currently priced at $10.99 per month in the US, Apple Music poses a compelling alternative.

Also read: X bans over 2 lakh Indian accounts for policy violations amid growing online content concerns

With the battle for sonic superiority heating up between streaming giants, the looming question arises: would consumers be willing to shell out more for lossless audio on Spotify, or would they contemplate making the switch to Apple Music? 

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 13:01 IST

First Published Date: 16 Apr, 13:01 IST
