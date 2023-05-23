Home Tech News iOS 16.6 Beta introduces BIG privacy feature to iPhone; Know what is iMessage contact key verification

iOS 16.6 Beta introduces BIG privacy feature to iPhone; Know what is iMessage contact key verification

Apple's recent release of the iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 betas suggests the inclusion of iMessage Contact Key Verification, although it remains uncertain if the feature is functional in the initial beta version. The privacy feature was announced last year

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 23 2023, 12:25 IST
Sports live to screen recording, here is what iOS 16.5 first public beta focuses on
iOS 16
1/5 iOS 16.4 update has been released for the iPhone users, and now Apple has started focusing on the next update- iOS 16.5. The company has even rolled out the first public beta of iOS 16.5 for testers. "Apple today (March 30) seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.5 and iPadOS 16.5 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come two days after Apple provided the betas to developers," a report by MacRumors stated. (Pixabay)
image caption
2/5 In order to test the iOS 16.5 update, people who have signed up for Apple's free beta testing program can go to the Settings of their phone. Then click on General, select Software Update. Meanwhile, here is what the iOS 16.5 will bring to your iPhone. (HT Tech)
image caption
3/5 My Sports tab in Apple News: It seems like with iOS 16.5 Beta 1, a new Sports tab can be found at the bottom of the screen which will let users keep up to date with the news and performance of their preferred sports teams. (Unsplash)
iOS 16.5
4/5 Screen recording by Siri: According to 9to5Mac, this update is expected to allow Siri to start screen recording without any manual intervention. All you need to do is simply say "Hey Siri, start screen recording", and it will start capturing what's on your screen. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
5/5 Sports multi-view on Apple TV: The iOS 16.5 Beta 1 can allow users to stream up to four different sports simultaneously, giving users an opportunity to catch all the action live. (Unsplash)
iOS 16
View all Images
The beta version of iOS 16.6 was released by Apple on Friday, showcasing the addition of iMessage Contact Key Verification. (Pixabay)

Apple's highly anticipated iMessage Contact Key Verification tool, aimed at safeguarding conversations against digital threats, was announced in the second half of 2022. Initially it was projected for a 2023 release, and now, the first beta of iOS 16.6 has finally added the feature. However, it remains inactive for now.

The beta version of iOS 16.6 was released by Apple on Friday, showcasing the addition of iMessage Contact Key Verification. But activating the feature currently appears to have no visible effect, leading to the belief that Apple's implementation may still be in progress, as reported by MacRumors.

What is iMessage Contact Key Verification?

iMessage Contact Key Verification is a protective measure for individuals who are extremely vulnerable to cyberattacks from malicious actors. This includes journalists, human rights activists, government officials, and others who may be targets of such attacks.

The feature allows users to confirm that they are communicating with the intended recipient and not an unauthorized third party who may have intercepted the message or are eavesdropping on the conversation. When two or more users with this feature enabled engage in a chat, Apple will send an alert if a breach in the cloud servers occurs, posing a risk to the integrity of the conversation.

By activating this feature, users can verify their own identity as well as the identity of the person they are communicating with by comparing a Contact Verification Code in person, via FaceTime, or through another secure application.

Apple introduced this feature alongside Security Keys for Apple ID last year in December, aiming to fortify the protection of users' sensitive data within iCloud and iMessage.

Apple's launch of iMessage Contact Key Verification, along with security keys for Apple ID in December of the previous year, showcases the company's commitment to safeguarding users' sensitive data within iCloud and iMessage, providing an enhanced level of protection.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 May, 12:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Gmail
We tried these top 5 Gmail keyboard shortcuts and you NEED to try them out
Garena Free Fire MAX
Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for May 17: Grab Project Crimson rewards this way!
AC
AC tips and tricks: 10 things to remember when buying an AC online or at retail stores
iPhone
Forget magnifying glass, just turn your iPhone into a magnifier! Here is how
iPhone
These top 5 tips will turn you into an iPhone typing wizard; it's easy, just do it this way

Editor’s Pick

Gizmore Vogue
Gizmore Vogue Review: Smartwatch looks premium, but does it work like one?
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold in Pics: First look at the most affordable foldable smartphone in India
iPhone 14
Switching from iPhone 12 to iPhone 14: Is it worth upgrading to?
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers
Lapcare LTS-600 Ramp Dual Tower 160W Speakers Review: Powerful performance
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!

Trending Stories

Google
Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
Google Search vs Google Bard
Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
Google Map
Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
artificial-intelligence-7934465__480
AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download is NOT available for everyone! Krafton explains the situation
Pokemon GO
Pokemon Go creator Niantic suffers Metaverse woes as Peridot joins list of AR disappointments
BGMI
Gamers alert! BGMI ban in India likely to be lifted, comeback soon
Pokemon GO
Pokemon GO warning! New Peridot game hit by massive bug
Zelda
Gamers rush to get Nintendo's new 'Zelda' after 6-year wait

    Trending News

    Universal Translator unveiled! Google pushes the boundaries of AI translation technology
    Google
    Google Bard vs Google Search: Key differences in these supercharged AI-powered platforms
    Google Search vs Google Bard
    Google I/O Highlights: AI-powered Search to Workspace, Pixel 7a, Fold, Tablet launch, and more
    Know all the major highlights from Google I/O 2023.
    Google Maps gets major makeover! Sundar Pichai reveals new features; here is what you get
    Google Map
    AI jobs loss: It will hit these workers really hard, says Brian Cox
    artificial-intelligence-7934465__480

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets