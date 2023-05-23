iOS 16.6 Beta introduces BIG privacy feature to iPhone; Know what is iMessage contact key verification

Apple's highly anticipated iMessage Contact Key Verification tool, aimed at safeguarding conversations against digital threats, was announced in the second half of 2022. Initially it was projected for a 2023 release, and now, the first beta of iOS 16.6 has finally added the feature. However, it remains inactive for now.

The beta version of iOS 16.6 was released by Apple on Friday, showcasing the addition of iMessage Contact Key Verification. But activating the feature currently appears to have no visible effect, leading to the belief that Apple's implementation may still be in progress, as reported by MacRumors.

What is iMessage Contact Key Verification?

iMessage Contact Key Verification is a protective measure for individuals who are extremely vulnerable to cyberattacks from malicious actors. This includes journalists, human rights activists, government officials, and others who may be targets of such attacks.

The feature allows users to confirm that they are communicating with the intended recipient and not an unauthorized third party who may have intercepted the message or are eavesdropping on the conversation. When two or more users with this feature enabled engage in a chat, Apple will send an alert if a breach in the cloud servers occurs, posing a risk to the integrity of the conversation.

By activating this feature, users can verify their own identity as well as the identity of the person they are communicating with by comparing a Contact Verification Code in person, via FaceTime, or through another secure application.

Apple introduced this feature alongside Security Keys for Apple ID last year in December, aiming to fortify the protection of users' sensitive data within iCloud and iMessage.

