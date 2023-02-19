    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    Toyota Camry
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News iOS 16 update to bring over 30 new emojis to your iPhone; pink heart to wireless, check list

    iOS 16 update to bring over 30 new emojis to your iPhone; pink heart to wireless, check list

    iOS 16.4 update is set to bring 31 new emojis to your iPhone. From shaking face, and pink heart to many more - check the full list here.

    By: HT TECH
    | Updated on: Feb 19 2023, 12:49 IST
    The latest iOS 16.3 update for iPhones will transform your experience
    image caption
    1/6 iOS 16.3 has some amazing new features including the Security Keys for Apple IDs. Apple has introduced the Security Keys feature, which allows you to strengthen the security of your account by requiring a physical security key as part of the two-factor authentication sign-in process.  ( HT Tech)
    iPhone
    2/6 Apple has introduced the Black Unity Wallpaper for iPhones to honour Black history and culture. (Pixabay)
    iPhone
    3/6 Advanced-Data Protection will be available globally with the iOS 16.3 update providing you a choice to activate end-to-end encryption for additional apps such as Notes, Photos, Message backups and more. (HT Tech)
    iPhone 12
    4/6 Apart from these, Apple has rolled out support for the recently launched 2nd Gen HomePod. Moreover, the update also fixes several bugs and issues such as the accidental, issue of the horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the black wallpaper bug, and Siri issues in CarPlay have also been addressed. (Unsplash)
    iPhone
    5/6 Who is eligible to get the update? Anyone with an eligible iPhone. That means anyone with an iPhone 8 or later will be able to download the iOS 16.3 update. (Unsplash)
    iOS 16
    6/6 How to install the latest iOS 16 update: Just open Settings and tap General. Now go to the Software Update and check for the latest available update. (Unsplash)
    iPhone emojis
    View all Images
    Apple is planning to release a set of 31 new emojis for your iPhone soon. (Unsplash)

    Apple has officially released the iOS 16.4 beta update and it will bring many new features. One of these most exciting updates is the likely rollout of a set of new emojis that will reach your iPhone soon. Thanks to Emojipedia, the first look of the new set of emojis has already been revealed. However, do remember that there is a possibility that these designs could change when the iOS 16.4 update is finally rolled out to the general public. In the latest beta release for Apple devices, 31 brand-new emojis have been introduced. Here's a list of all new emojis that iPhone users will be able to enjoy soon.

    Latest emojis on iPhones

    • The list of new emojis in the beta release of iOS 16.4 includes one new shaking smiley face which can be used to express physical shaking from external forces or internal emotions.
    • There are three new coloured heart emojis – light blue, grey, and pink.
    • Apart from these, there are two new hand gestures -- Rightwards Pushing Hand and Leftwards Pushing Hand -- that are expected to support the usual five skin tone modifiers, the Emojipedia blog suggested.
    • Moreover, there are 8 new emoji designs across the categories of animals & nature and food & drink. Also, there are two additions to each category - activity, objects, and symbols. These emojis include:

    - Donkey

    - Moose

    - Goose

    - Wing

    - Jellyfish

    - Hyacinth

    - Pea Pod

    - Ginger

    - Folding Hand Fan

    - Hair Pick

    - Flute

    - Maracas

    - Khanda

    - Wireless

    Release of latest emojis on iPhones

    These updates are expected to arrive on iOS sometime in the upcoming Spring season. As of now, the iOS 16.4 beta 1 containing these updates is accessible exclusively to subscribers of the Apple Developer Program. For the general iPhone users, it will still take time.

    However, considering previous iOS beta release patterns, it is anticipated that the final public version of iOS 16.4 will be available to users in either March or April of 2023, the report mentioned. All iOS 16-supported devices such as iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, and others will get the update.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 19 Feb, 12:26 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    iPhone
    This HIDDEN iPhone keyboard trick will help you write quickly
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    Android
    Know how to take a screenshot on all Android smartphones
    iPhone
    Suspicious of someone snooping through your iPhone? Just do this
    iPhone 14 Pro Max
    People are just realising they can mark iPhone messages as unread on iOS 16

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Toyota Camry
    Apple AirTag finds stolen Toyota Camry car within hours!
    iPhone
    5 cool iPhone camera tricks to help you become a better photographer
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2
    Call of Duty Mobile Season 2-Heavy Metal trailer is OUT! Check what’s new
    God of War Ragnarok
    Play 3 hours of God of War: Ragnarok for FREE! Special offer for PlayStation Plus Premium users
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a
    Minecraft Snapshot 23w07a is out; Cherry blossom biome added! Check how to download
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Reviewers rave for 'Hogwarts Legacy' video game despite backlash
    Tencent
    China approves 87 new video games including titles by Tencent and Alibaba