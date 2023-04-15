iOS 17 coming soon: Know 7 major features it may bring to your iPhone

Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference 2023 is all set to start from June 5. Along with the excitement of the event, people are also eagerly waiting for the expected announcement of iOS 17 at WWDC 2023. Notably, iOS 17 is not expected to bring a major headline feature like iOS 16's Lock Screen, but there are some important updates and refinements that it may bring.

Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman stated that the iOS 17 can bring "nice" features to your iPhones. So, what updates and new features will the iOS 17 will bring? Here are the 7 major iOS 17 features expected to be rolled out to your iPhone.

1. Changes to Control Center: Apple is rumored to be planning to overhaul the Control Center, according to a report by MacRumors. "The Control Center could get a new look, and it could be more customizable, with users able to select what's shown with more granularity and pick where controls are located for a streamlined interface that's tailored to each person's needs," the report stated.

2. Additions to Dynamic Island functionality: Dynamic Island was intyroduced in 2022 with the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, and with the launch of iPhone 15 lineup this year, all models are expected to feature the Dynamic Island. MacRumors informed that, "Apple is allegedly planning to add more functionality to the Dynamic Island to make it more useful. Siri, for example, might transition to the Dynamic Island. When you activate Siri, the Siri icon could be displayed in the Dynamic Island rather than at the bottom of the screen, which would make Siri less obtrusive."

3. Performance Improvements: It is expected that Apple is working on making iOS 17 a bug-free update even on iPhones that do not have the latest hardware.

4. Active Widgets: "Apple is testing an active widget experience for the Home Screen and Today View on the iPhone, but this apparently isn't a feature that's a sure thing for iOS 17," MacRumors stated.

5. Better Search: Rumors about improved search have not been specific, but in the past, Apple has worked to streamline search results, locate text in photos and videos, and allow users to search for specific subjects in images. Improvements to all of these features could be coming, along with new search capabilities, the report informed.

6. Alternate App Stores: Apple is claimed to be working on including alternative App Stores in iOS 17, but unfortunately, it is only expected to be available for customers living in the European Union.

7. CarPlay: According to MacRumors, instrument cluster integration is a new feature that will give CarPlay more control over the vehicle's functions, and it will integrate with the speedometer, odometer, fuel gage, and more. Vehicle climate controls will be accessible directly through CarPlay so you won't have to exit out of the CarPlay system to adjust the heat or the AC, and Apple is also planning to add a series of useful widgets that will display information like trip duration, fuel economy, weather, HomeKit devices, and other details that you might want to have while driving.