Icon
Home Tech News ISRO jobs: Somanath has an amazing IIT students' salary story to tell; makes heartfelt plea

ISRO jobs: Somanath has an amazing IIT students' salary story to tell; makes heartfelt plea

ISRO jobs: Speaking at Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, ISRO chief S Somanath appealed to students to contribute to the Indian space agency's endeavours by joining it. However, he had an amazing IIT students' story to tell.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jan 09 2024, 15:56 IST
Icon
ISRO launches maiden X-Ray Satellite, XPoSat; set to unveil celestial secrets including of black holes, Magnatars, more
S Somanath
1/8 On January 1, 2024, ISRO successfully launched its maiden X-Ray Polarimeter Satellite, XPoSat, using the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) in the C58 mission - PSLV-C58. (ISRO)
image caption
2/8 The XPoSat launch took place at Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, with the rocket lifting off at 9.10 am, placing XPoSat into a 650 km Low Earth Orbit. (ISRO)
image caption
3/8 XPoSat aims to study the polarization of intense X-ray sources in space, marking ISRO's first dedicated scientific satellite for space-based X-ray polarization measurements. From black holes to Magnetars, XPoSat will study various mysterious objectives in space  (ISRO)
image caption
4/8 ISRO Chairman S Somanath announced the successful placement of XPoSat in the desired orbit and provided details on the achieved orbit, showcasing deviations of only 3km in the circular 650 km orbit. (ISRO)
image caption
5/8 The XPoSat satellite's primary payload includes POLIX (Polarimeter Instrument in X-Rays) and XSPECT (X-ray Spectroscopy and Timing), designed by Raman Research Institute and U R Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru, respectively. (ISRO)
image caption
6/8 The mission life of XPoSat is estimated to be around five years, and the solar panel deployment was successful, according to S Somanath. (ISRO)
image caption
7/8 Mission Director Jayakumar M highlighted the significance of the 60th PSLV launch, emphasizing the demonstration of new technologies in the POEM 3 experiment, including fuel cells, silicon-based high-energy batteries, and an amateur radio satellite service. (ISRO)
image caption
8/8 Notably, the mission showcased women empowerment in the field of science and technology, featuring a women-engineered satellite among its payloads. The success was attributed to the collaborative efforts of ISRO teams and other stakeholders. (ISRO)
S Somanath
icon View all Images
ISRO jobs: Chairman S Somanath urged IIT Bombay students to join the space agency, as per reports. (ANI)

ISRO jobs: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath recently revealed that he would be happy to see more IITians joining ISRO. Speaking at Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Somanath appealed to the students to contribute to India's space endeavours that can help in nation-building by joining ISRO.

ISRO Chairman speech at IIT Bombay

According to reports, the ISRO Chairman also shed light on the future space missions of ISRO, including Gaganyaan mission, India's first space flight programme, and the launch of the Bharat Antariksh Station, whose initial phase will be carried out by 2028, with a full launch planned by 2035. “All of you are excited about the space now, after the landing of Chandrayaan-3. But I'm excited more about the possibilities that are there in front of us in the future. And the road has been defined very well now and the type of challenges in front is really exciting me,” Business Standard quoted Somanath as saying.

He also highlighted the future Moon missions including one which would send humans to the Moon, as well as the idea of establishing a Moon-based economy, all of which the space agency aims to fulfill by 2047.

The ISRO Chairman also urged students of the IIT Bombay to join ISRO efforts. “In fact, I had given a talk at IIT-Chennai. Though possibly you would have heard my speaking about IITs and their contribution to the space programme. I won't be getting into that domain at all today. But I hope there will be...I would be happy to see more of IITians joining the space programme and contributing towards nation-building.”

In a previous interview with Asianet News, Somanath revealed that ISRO had tried to recruit engineers from IITs last year in October, but 60 percent of the candidates walked out after seeing the salary structure. “But, they are not joining ISRO. If we go and try to recruit from IIT, no one joins,” he said.

Also, read these top stories today:

Online shopping regret!

Buying from online-only stores was convenient, but now we have to deal with the hassle of shipping unwanted items back to those retailers.

Dive in here.

iPhone 15 got off to an atypically sluggish start in China.

The rest of the market grew, with Huawei growing fastest on the back of Huawei Mate 60. Know why this happened here.

Nvidia just rolled out big benefits for PC buyers!

Nvidia unveiled new chips that will let gamers, designers and other computer users make better use of AI on their PCs. Nvidia says it is now leading the AI PC race after unveiling new chips! Know what has been revealed here.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 09 Jan, 15:46 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update
Gone in 3 hours! iOS 17.3 Beta 2 update pulled by Apple after glitch hits iPhones; what you should do
Character.ai
Learn a new language with Character.ai, a fun AI chatbot creator! Know how
Otter.ai
Looking for an effective AI productivity app? Know how Otter.ai can make tough tasks look easy
iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
CES 2024
CES 2024 live streaming: Know what to expect, when, and where to watch online

Editor’s Pick

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
Apple Watch Ultra 2
Apple Watch ban explained: From pulse oximetry tech to Masimo’s patent dispute, know it all
Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial

Trending Stories

Clicks
CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
deepfake
Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
Artificial Intelligence
At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
Google Chrome
Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 wildlife revealed: A sneak peek into Vice City's diverse ecosystem
GTA 6
Bizarre! Rockstar Games gets threat over GTA 6 trailer 'defamation'; deadline January 14
Video Games
Terra Nil: The $200 Billion Video Game Industry Is a Huge Global Climate Opportunity
GTA 6
GTA 6: Rockstar Games poised to revolutionise online gaming with official role-playing servers
Tetris
This gamer becomes the first to beat the 'unbeatable' falling-block video game Tetris
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon