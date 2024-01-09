ISRO jobs: Somanath has an amazing IIT students' salary story to tell; makes heartfelt plea

ISRO jobs: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath recently revealed that he would be happy to see more IITians joining ISRO. Speaking at Techfest, the annual science and technology festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay, Somanath appealed to the students to contribute to India's space endeavours that can help in nation-building by joining ISRO.

ISRO Chairman speech at IIT Bombay

According to reports, the ISRO Chairman also shed light on the future space missions of ISRO, including Gaganyaan mission, India's first space flight programme, and the launch of the Bharat Antariksh Station, whose initial phase will be carried out by 2028, with a full launch planned by 2035. “All of you are excited about the space now, after the landing of Chandrayaan-3. But I'm excited more about the possibilities that are there in front of us in the future. And the road has been defined very well now and the type of challenges in front is really exciting me,” Business Standard quoted Somanath as saying.

He also highlighted the future Moon missions including one which would send humans to the Moon, as well as the idea of establishing a Moon-based economy, all of which the space agency aims to fulfill by 2047.

The ISRO Chairman also urged students of the IIT Bombay to join ISRO efforts. “In fact, I had given a talk at IIT-Chennai. Though possibly you would have heard my speaking about IITs and their contribution to the space programme. I won't be getting into that domain at all today. But I hope there will be...I would be happy to see more of IITians joining the space programme and contributing towards nation-building.”

In a previous interview with Asianet News, Somanath revealed that ISRO had tried to recruit engineers from IITs last year in October, but 60 percent of the candidates walked out after seeing the salary structure. “But, they are not joining ISRO. If we go and try to recruit from IIT, no one joins,” he said.

