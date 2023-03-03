    Trending News

    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Realme GT3
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Instagram
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    Google Play Store

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Tech News Jack Dorsey’s Block to Tap Bitcoin Reserves for Lightning Network

    Jack Dorsey’s Block to Tap Bitcoin Reserves for Lightning Network

    Jack Dorsey’s digital payment company Block Inc. said it will be using its own Bitcoin reserves to provide liquidity to Bitcoin’s Lightning Network.

    By: BLOOMBERG
    | Updated on: Mar 03 2023, 08:20 IST
    Bitcoin
    Jack Dorsey’s Block to Tap Bitcoin Reserves for Lightning Network. (REUTERS)
    Bitcoin
    Jack Dorsey’s Block to Tap Bitcoin Reserves for Lightning Network. (REUTERS)

    Jack Dorsey's digital payment company Block Inc. said it will be using its own Bitcoin reserves to provide liquidity to Bitcoin's Lightning Network, a protocol meant to make transactions on the blockchain more efficient.

    TBD, the Bitcoin-focused unit of Block, plans to launch a so-called Lightning Service Provider named c=, hoping to reduce failed transactions on the Lightning Network stemming from a lack of liquidity.

    The Lightning Network, built on top of the Bitcoin blockchain, enables users to send and receive payments faster and for less money than processing a transaction directly on Bitcoin's blockchain.

    While Bitcoin is designed to be a permissionless peer-to-peer payment network, transactions confirmed directly on the blockchain can take as long as one hour before they are irreversible and even smaller payments may have relatively high fees, according to a Lightning Network white paper.

    Based in San Francisco, Block was one of the earliest digital payment platforms to allow Bitcoin transactions. Last year its Cash App generated $156 million in Bitcoin gross profit, according to a shareholder letter. It's also developing more decentralized Bitcoin mining solutions in addition to its wallet services.

    Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

    First Published Date: 03 Mar, 08:20 IST
    Tags:
    NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

    Tips & Tricks

    Smartphone
    5 Best hidden features Android users should know about
    Apple Watch
    Take selfies on iPhone using Camera Remote on Apple Watch; here's how
    WhatsApp Payments
    WhatsApp Payments users can check their account balance easily; check steps here
    Gmail
    Unsend an email in Gmail for as long as 30 seconds! Here's how
    iPhone 15
    Hear your Apple iPhone 'speak the screen'; here is how

    Editor’s Pick

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G
    Oppo Reno8 T 5G review: Style tops everything here
    first iPhone
    This iPhone of a Tattoo artist to sell at the price of a Mercedes SUV!
    iPhone 14
    iPhone 14 long term review: Stands tall and strong no matter what you throw at it
    iPhone
    Got your first iPhone? These MUST-do things that you should follow immediately
    happy_smartphone
    iPhone 14 Quick review: Worth it? Camera, Crash Detection to Gaming- You BETCHA!

    Trending Stories

    Realme GT3
    World's fastest 240W charging! Realme GT3 launched at MWC 2023
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon
    Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Carbon laptop review: For life on the go
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus
    iPhone 14 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: Plus sized luxuries! But which one is better?
    Instagram
    Instagram Broadcast Chat Feature dubbed 'Channels' launched; Facebook, Messenger will get it too
    Google Play Store
    Warning! Remove these 203 malicious apps from your phone now to stop attack; check list
    keep up with tech

    Gaming

    Gran Turismo 7
    AI learns to outsmart humans in video games - and real life
    Road to Valor: Empires
    Krafton to soon launch Indian version of Road to Valor: Empires; Pre-registration now LIVE
    But VR headset makers do not yet shift enough units to sustain the hype.
    Game on: Sony re-enters VR headset fray
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Hogwarts Legacy – An ode to the wizarding world
    Hogwarts Legacy
    Playing Hogwarts Legacy? Know the RIGHT graphics option on Xbox and PS5