Jack Dorsey takes a dig at Threads, says app wants 14 permissions to run on iPhones

In a dig at Twitter rival Threads, Jack Dorsey says app demands 14 permission before it allows you to use it on iPhones.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 08:14 IST
Threads hit the million users mark in just a matter of hours and has now surpassed the 30 million mark. Check out what Jack Dorsey has to say about the app. (REUTERS)
Threads hit the million users mark in just a matter of hours and has now surpassed the 30 million mark. Check out what Jack Dorsey has to say about the app. (REUTERS)

Threads made its debut yesterday in over 100 countries and in just a couple of hours, it gained more than a million users and then rocketed past 30 million. That apart, there is a huge concern being expressed over how the new app is treating users' privacy. So much so that former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has taken a dig at it. In contrast, Twitter has over 200 million active users on a daily basis.

Dorsey, who now heads Twitter rival Bluesky, posted a tweet about Threads saying, “All the Threads belong to us,” with a screenshot of permissions being asked by the app. Threads on iPhones require various permissions to run including health and fitness, which is concerning many individuals. The blatant manner in which it is being done is also a concern for many.

Why are Threads app permissions becoming a concern?

Threads require 14 permissions, including "health and fitness, browsing history, sensitive information, and financial information." Threads collect data pertaining to "sexual orientation, political or religious beliefs, address, and phone number".

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg in his post on Threads said, "It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion-plus people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully, we will,"

The app also faced some security issues in Europe and was unable to launch in the region. However, Meta says the team is working to meet the requirements under the Digital Markets Act of Europe and launch the app soon.

Previously, in January, Meta was fined 377 million euros for violating the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) by running behavioral adverts on Facebook and Instagram.

Although it's a new app and later it will bring many improvements and advances, but one thing people are concerned about is the personal data taken. However, having said that, the huge number of subscribers it has already onboarded don't seem to have been bothered too much about sharing their data to get the app.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 08:14 IST
