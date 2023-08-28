Home Tech News Jio announces plans to build India-specific AI models

Jio Platforms plans to build AI models and solutions across various domains, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani has announced.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 15:44 IST
Jio
Jio has announced plans to build India-specific AI models for businesses, govt. (RIL AGM)
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a rapidly growing technology and it has had an impact in nearly every sector. To keep up with the latest innovations, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani at its annual general meeting on Monday announced the company's plans to build AI-specific AI models and solutions across domains. 

Jio announced plans to build AI models

Speaking at the 46th RIL AGM, Mukesh Ambani highlighted that Jio's AI solutions for India will prove to be beneficial for Indian citizens, businesses, and the government. 

“India has scale. India has data. India has talent. But we also need AI-ready digital infrastructure that can handle AI's immense computational demands. We stand committed to create up to 2000 MW of AI-ready computing capacity", said Ambani.

To develop tailored AI products and solutions for India, Jio Platforms will augment the talent pool and capabilities for innovations in this rapidly developing field.

“Seven years ago, Jio promised broadband connectivity to everyone, everywhere. We have delivered. Today Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver”,  Ambani added.

Calls for ethical use of AI

Over the past few months, there have been various concerns over AI and its regulation. As a result, several countries have also introduced their own AI acts. Addressing the B20 Summit India 2023 In New Delhi on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the importance of a global framework for ethical use of Artificial Intelligence (AI). 

“Today, the world is showing a lot of excitement regarding AI. But amidst the excitement there are also some ethical considerations. Regarding skilling and re-skilling, concern is being raised about algorithm bias and its impact on society. Such issues also have to be resolved together”, he said.

Indicating that the responsibility should be borne by both policy-makers and the business world, PM Modi said that both should work together and above all ensure ethical use of AI.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 14:52 IST
