Jio Bharat phone to revolutionise access for all to 4G: Akash Ambani

Reliance Jio's Jio Bharat phone initiative is set to revolutionise India's digital landscape, providing affordable 4G access to all to bridge the technological gap.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 18:10 IST
Jio Bharat phone aspires to bridge the digital gap by providing millions with cheap 4G connections. (JIO)
Jio Bharat phone aspires to bridge the digital gap by providing millions with cheap 4G connections. (JIO)

In a bid to bridge the profound digital divide that has persisted in India for years, Reliance Jio, under Akash Ambani, had unveiled the revolutionary JioBharat 4G feature phone quite some time ago. Today, speaking on the occasion of Reliance Industries AGM, Ambani said this move on its own is set to redefine the market as it will provide access to cutting-edge technology for hundreds of millions of Indians stuck in 2G era as it offers an affordable gateway to the world of 4G connectivity. The JioBharat is now available for purchase, with sales commencing today on August 28th, 2023.

Jio Bharat, conceived as a game-changer, is poised to empower those who still rely on basic 2G phones with a seamless transition to the realm of 4G. Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio, affirmed that "JioBharat is a way for people who can't afford smartphones to get digital freedom. It costs about the same as 2G phones but gives you 4G power."

He added, "While India is getting ready for 5G, we can't forget about the millions of people still stuck with 2G phones. They can't enjoy the cool digital stuff we do. So, to bridge this gap and make sure everyone in India can be part of the digital revolution, we've introduced JioBharat. It's a super affordable 4G phone, priced at just Rs. 999, which is even cheaper than those old 2G phones. With JioBharat, you can do things like watch live TV, stream videos, listen to music, take photos, and make digital payments. We hope many 2G users will join our network with this new phone."

Here are some key features of the Jio Bharat 4G phone:

It has a small 1.77-inch screen.

You can plug in regular headphones with a 3.5mm jack.

There's a basic 0.3MP camera with a flashlight.

It runs on a 1000mAh battery.

The phone comes in ash-black colour.

It supports 23 different languages to help all kinds of people in India.

You can add more storage with a microSD card, up to 128GB.

This phone is made in partnership with Karbonn, and it has both brand names on it.

It's super fast with 4G internet, and it's very affordable, costing only Rs.999.

Jio also has some cheap internet plans for this phone:

1. For just Rs.123, you can get a plan for 28 days with unlimited calls and 14GB of data.

2. You can also use Jio apps to watch movies and videos on your phone.

3. If you want a whole year of internet, it's only Rs.1234, and you get unlimited calls and a big 168GB of data.

You can buy the JioBharat 4G phone starting from 12 PM today on Amazon's website. If you prefer, you can also get it from the Reliance digital store. Keep an eye out for other stores that might sell it soon, but for now, Amazon is your go-to place to grab this budget-friendly device.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 18:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets