Lenskart joins Amazon to bring AR-based eyewear shopping online with Virtual Try-On feature

Lenskart will launch its virtual try-on feature on Amazon Fashion for its eyewear products. This will enable users to try the lens virtually through the Amazon app.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2023, 23:21 IST
Now, online shopping customers can virtually visualize how the eyewear looks on them as the Lenskart virtual try-on feature will be available on Amazon. The two companies have partnered to enhance and improve the shopping experience for customers online.

Most customers prefer to buy eyewear physically as it provides a better experience to try on the glasses and get the right fit. To solve this problem, Lenskart has collaborated with Amazon Fashion to launch the virtual try-on technology.

Earlier, Google also launched its virtual try-on feature that allowed users to try on things virtually, but that was for clothes. It enabled try-ons for different body types and poses. Now, with Lenskart and Amazon joining forces, it will provide users the power to make better shopping decisions from the comfort of their homes.

“This innovation will transform the online shopping experience, empowering customers to explore and experiment with different styles of eyewear from the comfort of their homes,” said Saurabh Srivastava, Director & Head, Amazon Fashion India.

About the Amazon Fashion virtual try-on feature

The virtual try-on feature is powered by augmented reality (AR) that will help users to try products on Amazon. As you normally browse through products, you can also find Lenskart eyewear and select the product you like. You can then virtually try and see how it looks on you as it will allow you to assess the fit, style, and color by rotating and zooming. It will also allow you to take a screenshot so you can send options to your friends and family.

Amazon now offers virtual try-ons for selected Lenskart products on its website or mobile app. With the gradual expansion of the feature, customers will have a wide range of options across a wide range of categories.

With this feature, online eyewear shopping will get easier and more efficient. It can be a boon for both Lenskart and Amazon. Also, this move can actually make a difference and truly improve the online shopping experience for customers. The experience of leisurely trying on the products without any hurry to get the best possible look as well as the best fit, is truly something that will be appreciated.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 23:21 IST
