Home Tech News LinkedIn killer? Twitter announces early access to X Hiring Beta to let companies post job listings

X (formerly Twitter) has started giving early access to its X Hiring Beta to verified organizations. This new feature will allow them to post job listings and hire candidates directly on the platform. Will it rival LinkedIn?

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 26 2023, 11:09 IST
X
In the early hours of August 26, X (formerly Twitter) took another step towards its aim of becoming the ‘everything app' as it announced early access to its new feature called X Hiring (Beta) for verified organizations. These organizations will now be able to post job listings on the platform and reach out to candidates. Interestingly, with the hiring element added to X, it now competes with LinkedIn and other similar apps that revolve in the same space. While companies on X have always interacted and engaged with their followers, this gives them the opportunity to find the right candidate from a large pool.

The official account of X announced the feature and stated, “Unlock early access to the X Hiring Beta — exclusively for Verified Organizations. Feature your most critical roles and organically reach millions of relevant candidates. Apply for the Beta today”. It also added the URL to apply for the beta access, you can find it here.

X introduces job listings feature

At the moment, the range of features being offered is not clear. We do know that the feature will allow companies to post about the roles they are looking to hire, but they could already do that with a simple tweet and by pinning it. We do not know if the feature will let candidates apply on the platform itself, and whether it will show the companies how relevant a candidate is likely to be. LinkedIn offers these features as the entire platform is geared towards networking and job search and individual profiles indicate that. Twitter does not have any of these features.

Another thing to note here is that the feature is only being offered to the verified organizations, those with yellow check marks. Verification for organizations costs $1000 per month in subscription fee, plus $50 per month for each affiliated subaccount. And for all that money, organizations were not really getting any special features till X Hiring. So, for those accounts that have already chosen not to sign up for the Premium subscription, will the opportunity to hire be enough, especially when LinkedIn Premium for Recruiters only charges $49.95? Only time will tell.

First Published Date: 26 Aug, 11:09 IST
