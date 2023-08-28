Home Tech News Listeners lose passion for music on streaming platforms, Israeli researchers say

Listeners lose passion for music on streaming platforms, Israeli researchers say

Israeli researchers uncovered a link between collecting music and listening enjoyment, offering insights into how streaming applications impact the way people perceive and experience music.

By:ANI
| Updated on: Aug 28 2023, 07:26 IST
Airpods
Israeli researchers find that actively collecting music on streaming platforms can enhance the enjoyment of listening. (Unsplash)
Airpods
Israeli researchers find that actively collecting music on streaming platforms can enhance the enjoyment of listening. (Unsplash)

Israeli researchers uncovered a link between collecting music and listening enjoyment, offering insights into how streaming applications impact the way people perceive and experience music.

The study, led by Bar-Ilan University's Professor Ofer Bergman, and recently published in the peer-reviewed journal, Personal and Ubiquitous Computing, highlights the potential for a more satisfying listening experience through active music collection.

“Our studies underscore the vital role of music collection in shaping the subjective experience of music consumption. By actively engaging in the act of collecting within streaming platforms, users can elevate their enjoyment levels and possibly reignite their passion for music,” Bergman said.

For decades, music enthusiasts collected vinyl records, eight-track tapes, and audio cassettes or downloading songs onto MP3 players, forming personal collections reflecting their individual tastes.

But the shift to streaming music platforms, such as Spotify, Amazon Music Unlimited, and Apple Music has profoundly changed the way people collect music. Listeners now have unprecedented access to immense libraries of songs at no extra cost, along with algorithmic recommendations.

The streaming services are certainly convenient. But streaming's impact on listener's passions remained unexplored until now.

In the first study of the series, Bergman and his researchers conducted qualitative interviews, revealing a notable trend of reduced excitement among participants in the current musical landscape. The sheer abundance of music accessible at little to no expense was found to have diluted the subjective value of music, leaving some listeners with a sense of detachment.

In the second part of the research, questionnaire studies delved into the impact of streaming apps on music collection habits. As expected, the researchers found a clear decrease in the size of personal music collections as people shifted to streaming. But amidst this shift, Bergman's team found a direct correlation between the size of a person's music collection and their level of listening enjoyment.

To explore the psychological underpinnings behind this paradox, the researchers launched a third study. In a controlled experiment, participants were prompted to rate their enjoyment of music in real-time using a chat-bot interface, both before and after actively collecting music.

The participants expressed that the act of collecting music was not only pleasant but also positively impacted their engagement with the music.

The researchers say their findings opens new avenues for streaming app developers and music listeners alike to strike a balance between the technology and the personal curation.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 28 Aug, 07:26 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

online scams
Instagram ad scam alert: How to stay safe with these 5 vital tips
Japanese apparel technology
Japan tackles scorching heat; check out the awesome tech
iPhone
Get faster at texting with these hidden iPhone spacebar tricks
iPhone
iPhone tips and tricks: Struggling with portrait photography? Know how to capture stunning photos
Valorant
Valorant: Beginners tips and tricks to enhance gaming experience

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Review: The best flip phone money can buy
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review: Refined experience
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
Teen hacker leaks GTA 6 footage from hotel room just using Amazon Fire TV Stick
Pokémon GO
Pokémon game that’s all about sleep hits 10 million downloads
Fortnite
Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 is here! Heists, Ahsoka, Khaby Lame, more; Know all about it
Lara Croft
Tomb Raider’s Lara Croft to debut in Call of Duty Warzone and Modern Warfare II
Destiny 2
Get ready for Destiny 2 Crota's End Raid in season 22 - All the details you need

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets