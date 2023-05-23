Microsoft Build 2023 LIVE updates: From Windows 11, AI tools to Satya Nadella, know what's in store

Microsoft Build 2023 is here! Microsoft Build 2023 will be held from May 23-25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The conference will be a hybrid event, with both in-person and virtual attendance options. The developer-focused event is a great opportunity for developers to learn about the latest technologies from Microsoft. The keynote address for Microsoft Build 2023 will be delivered by Satya Nadella, Microsoft Chairman and CEO. Nadella is expected to talk about the latest trends in technology and highlight Microsoft's latest innovations. There could be some important announcements around its Windows 11, AI Copilot, and Cloud services. Check all the latest developments here.