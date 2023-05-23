Microsoft Build 2023 LIVE updates: From Windows 11, AI tools to Satya Nadella, know what's in store
Microsoft Build 2023 starts tonight. The opening keynote session with CEO Satya Nadella, and CVP Yusuf Mehdi takes place at 9:30 PM IST/12 PM ET. Follow all big announcements in real-time with our Live updates.
Microsoft Build 2023 is here! Microsoft Build 2023 will be held from May 23-25, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. The conference will be a hybrid event, with both in-person and virtual attendance options. The developer-focused event is a great opportunity for developers to learn about the latest technologies from Microsoft. The keynote address for Microsoft Build 2023 will be delivered by...Read More
Who will be hosting the opening keynote session?
The opening keynote session will be hosted by Microsoft CEO and Chairman Satya Nadella, and Microsoft CVP and Consumer CMO Yusuf Mehdi.
When does the live event begin?
The opening keynote session will start at 9:30 PM IST/12 PM ET/ 9 AM PT.
Where to watch the Live Stream?
You can watch the live stream on YouTube. Just go to the Microsoft Developer channel and look for the upcoming live stream titled ‘Microsoft Build 2023: Day 1'.
71684842801060