Home Tech News Microsoft Lists expands accessibility to iOS, Android, and Web

Microsoft Lists expands accessibility to iOS, Android, and Web

The task management app, Microsoft Lists has now been made available for users on iOS, Android, and Web.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 03 2023, 15:58 IST
Microsoft Lists is not limited to business and enterprise users, all users across different devices can now access its services.
Microsoft Lists is not limited to business and enterprise users, all users across different devices can now access its services.
Microsoft Lists is not limited to business and enterprise users, all users across different devices can now access its services. (Microsoft)

The task management tool called Microsoft Lists, will now be made available to users across all devices on iOS, Android, and Web. The app was launched back in 2020 for businesses and enterprise users so they can track information and organize tasks effectively. Users with Microsoft accounts can now access the app and utilize its benefits. Know more about the Microsoft Lists here.

Microsoft Lists

According to the Microsoft blog, users will be able to access Microsoft Lists with their MSA accounts (Microsoft accounts) from their Android or iOS devices.

The Microsoft Lists app includes various task management functionalities such as managing contacts, work or personal events, creating different types of lists with a variety of available templates, listing tasks or items, collaborating with friends or colleagues, and more. Additionally, data can also be exported to CSV files, which makes importing data into other software easy. The blog stated, “Create, use, and share your information with anyone, anywhere while on the go with a personalized, mobile-first experience.”

The Microsoft Lists are now available for preview at lists.microsoft.com along with app format in Android and iOS. Additionally, smartphone users can also easily switch to a bigger screen with its web browser version. Note that your data will be synced in all devices as it requires your MSA to access the details. Users will also be able to easily switch between their personal or work accounts.

However, Microsoft did not confirm if they will be bringing a desktop app version for the Microsoft Lists. For now, users will be able to utilize the benefits of the app from their smartphones and easy web login.

Microsoft has been working on various Microsoft 365 apps and rolling out more user-friendly features in recent times.

First Published Date: 03 Oct, 15:58 IST
