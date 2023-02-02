Microsoft Teams Rooms getting a new look on Windows!

Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows is getting an upgrade to make it more user friendly. Microsoft is aligning key elements of the user interface across the Windows and Android ecosystems. "A vibrant new look and feel is coming to Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows consoles and front-of-room displays. To make Teams Rooms even easier to use, we're aligning key elements of the user interface across the Windows and Android ecosystems," Mocrosoft said in a blog post.

These updates will be generally available by the end of this quarter, in Microsoft Teams Rooms on Windows application version 4.16. The update will present users with a new look for the platform like vivid new ambient screens and a refreshed calendar, and more.

"Users will first notice the vivid new ambient screens and a refreshed calendar on consoles and front-of-room displays. They will also enjoy improved visual cues throughout the experience that make it easier and more intuitive to interact with the console. On the calendar, users will be able to scroll down on the calendar to see the schedule for the entire day," the blog post added.

Microsoft has also updated several buttons on the Teams Room console to make it quicker and easier to access the most-used features. The updates include:

1. Meet: Start a new meeting from the room

2. Call: Make a call to a phone number or add a person from directory

3. Share: Share local HDMI content

4. Join via ID: Enables this Teams Room to join a Teams meeting using the meeting ID, with Direct Guest Join interoperability functionality coming later this year

5. More: Opens the overflow menu.

The new overflow menu screen enables users to further interact with the room, and simplifies access extended features, like extensibility apps. In addition, error states and associated messages have simplified to help allow for quicker resolution.

"For enhanced customization, your organization will have a wider range of ambient screens to choose from than before, with five exciting new themes added to the eight themes currently available," the blog post informed.

Accompanying the new look and feel, end users will enjoy more control of the front-of-room display during a meeting with an updated interface for the view switcher menu. Additionally, users will be able to customize the Front Row view, including visibility of the meeting chat, and choose which meeting component is displayed on the left and right panel. IT admins will be able to configure the default number of panels and default components on panel(s).