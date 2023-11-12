Microsoft Windows 11 update: You can uninstall more default apps now

In a notable shift from its previous stance, Microsoft is now granting users more control over the apps bundled with Windows 11. Unlike its predecessors, Windows 11 initially restricted the removal of certain built-in applications without resorting to specialized tools or methods. However, the tide is turning, and Microsoft is gradually relinquishing its grip on default apps with the introduction of the latest Windows 11 preview build. And this will ensure that users are able to decide for themselves which apps suit them and which ones they want to boot out of the system.

Which Default Apps Can You Uninstall on Windows 11?

As reported on the Windows Insider Blog, the recently unveiled Windows 11 Insider build 23585 brings forth several minor tweaks and enhancements to the operating system. Most notably, for enthusiasts of third-party alternatives, Microsoft has confirmed that a selection of stock Windows apps can now be uninstalled.

The inclusion of Cortana on the removal list might catch some by surprise, considering its longstanding presence in both Windows 10 and 11. However, Microsoft made the decision to bid farewell to Cortana in August 2023. Following that announcement, the company revealed its intention to eliminate the Windows Tips feature, making room for Copilot, Cortana's future heir.

When Can You Start Uninstalling?

For those eager to declutter their Windows 11 system by parting ways with these default apps, it's important to note that the update is currently exclusive to the Windows 11 Insider build. Users not enrolled in the Insider program will have to exercise patience until the update reaches the main chapter for widespread availability. In the interim, this presents an opportune moment for users to explore third-party app alternatives and they can find, and download, other apps they find more suitable than the Windows' default offerings.

Microsoft has also introduced an update to enhance the performance of the Snipping Tool on devices with HDR screens. This build brings various improvements, including fixes for Windows Explorer to reduce crashes in specific scenarios. Additionally, the update addresses a Taskbar issue preventing the reappearance of the old Teams Chat icon.

