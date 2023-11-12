Icon
Home Tech News Microsoft Windows 11 update: You can uninstall more default apps now

Microsoft Windows 11 update: You can uninstall more default apps now

Microsoft's latest Windows 11 update has allowed users to uninstall even the default apps, marking a shift in policy. Explore the changes and discover newfound control over your system.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 12 2023, 10:17 IST
Icon
Microsoft Windows 11 update
In a big step, the latest Microsoft Windows 11 update has allowed users to uninstall default apps, giving them more control over what is on their laptops and PCs.. (Pexels)
Microsoft Windows 11 update
In a big step, the latest Microsoft Windows 11 update has allowed users to uninstall default apps, giving them more control over what is on their laptops and PCs.. (Pexels)

In a notable shift from its previous stance, Microsoft is now granting users more control over the apps bundled with Windows 11. Unlike its predecessors, Windows 11 initially restricted the removal of certain built-in applications without resorting to specialized tools or methods. However, the tide is turning, and Microsoft is gradually relinquishing its grip on default apps with the introduction of the latest Windows 11 preview build. And this will ensure that users are able to decide for themselves which apps suit them and which ones they want to boot out of the system.

Which Default Apps Can You Uninstall on Windows 11?

As reported on the Windows Insider Blog, the recently unveiled Windows 11 Insider build 23585 brings forth several minor tweaks and enhancements to the operating system. Most notably, for enthusiasts of third-party alternatives, Microsoft has confirmed that a selection of stock Windows apps can now be uninstalled.

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The inclusion of Cortana on the removal list might catch some by surprise, considering its longstanding presence in both Windows 10 and 11. However, Microsoft made the decision to bid farewell to Cortana in August 2023. Following that announcement, the company revealed its intention to eliminate the Windows Tips feature, making room for Copilot, Cortana's future heir.

When Can You Start Uninstalling?

For those eager to declutter their Windows 11 system by parting ways with these default apps, it's important to note that the update is currently exclusive to the Windows 11 Insider build. Users not enrolled in the Insider program will have to exercise patience until the update reaches the main chapter for widespread availability. In the interim, this presents an opportune moment for users to explore third-party app alternatives and they can find, and download, other apps they find more suitable than the Windows' default offerings.

Microsoft has also introduced an update to enhance the performance of the Snipping Tool on devices with HDR screens. This build brings various improvements, including fixes for Windows Explorer to reduce crashes in specific scenarios. Additionally, the update addresses a Taskbar issue preventing the reappearance of the old Teams Chat icon.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Nov, 10:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
iPhone tips and tricks: Ace photographers reveal how to take perfect Diwali shots on iPhone 15 Pro, Pro Max
crossword puzzles
Fond of crossword puzzles? Get them on your iPhone 15 courtesy iOS 17; know how to
Eligible smartphones will be able to utilize the newly launched Bixby Text Call.
Samsung Bixby Text Call for smartphones launched! Check how to use this feature
Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it

Editor’s Pick

Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works
Starlink
Bad news for Elon Musk as US govt toughens stance over Starlink's direct phone connectivity bid
Barrack Obama
Barrack Obama on AI: We should not put the genie back in the bottle despite deepfake threat
Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: What could Grand Theft Auto 6’s open world look like?
Call of Duty
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III draws harsh reviews after rushed development
Google
Google's $147 million gambit: The Fortnite deal that could have changed it all
Roblox Cursed Arena: Master combat, characters, and tactics in a dynamic gaming universe.
Roblox Cursed Arena: Quick tips for gameplay, combat tactics, characters, and more
GTA 6
GTA 6 Update: 5 Things We Know About Grand Theft Auto 6 Right Now
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon