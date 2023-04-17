Home Tech News Netflix down! Users across the US report trouble accessing video streaming service

Netflix down! Users across the US report trouble accessing video streaming service

Thousands of complaints were reported on Downdetector by users who could not access the video streaming service.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2023, 08:40 IST
Netflix
Users are encountering trouble while accessing Netflix. (Pixabay)
Netflix
Users are encountering trouble while accessing Netflix. (Pixabay)

Having trouble accessing Netflix for the past couple of hours? You were not alone! Yes, Netflix down complaints have soared today. Several users across the United States have been facing issues with Netflix starting late Sunday evening. Netflix subscribers have been unable to stream their shows and movies, and in the late hours of April 16.

In fact, Downdetector showed massive spikes in user complaints from around the world.

There were as many as 11000 reports of Netflix outage across the United States on Downdetector. Problems were first reported around 5:21 AM IST with 4552 users reporting errors while accessing Netflix and it spiked around 5:36 AM IST. Although the number of reports have gone down, it seems like the issue is not fixed yet.

84 percent users have reported issues with accessing the streaming service, which reported 231 million global paid subscribers by the end of last year. Meanwhile, 9 percent users reported issues with the website and 7 percent encountered trouble while using the Netflix app.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 08:39 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16.4 Voice Isolation feature is here! Enable it on your iPhone this way now
iPhone_14_Pro_Max_AOD_1663424222157
Control iPhone 14 Pro AOD with this AMAZING iOS 16.4 feature; know how
iPhone
iOS 16.4 Web app notifications now available on your iPhone! Enable feature THIS way
JPG to PDF converter
Convert JPG image to PDF file QUICKLY on Mac and Windows this way
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G review: A perfect price fit!
Samsung Galaxy A34
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G review: Justifies the price and looks good too
Realme C55
Realme C55 Review: Packs iPhone-like Dynamic Island, costs much less, but is it worth it?
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Find N2 Flip Review: This flip phone is DIFFERENT
Infinix Note 12i
Infinix Note 12i Review: For those fixated on entertainment

Trending Stories

Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
Top Gaming phones under 25000
Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
Apple iPhone 12
iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
keep up with tech

Gaming

Online gaming
Online gaming chats have long been spy risk for US military
Discord
What is Discord, the chatting app tied to classified leaks?
Online gaming
New online gaming rules will propel industry to compete globally, weed out betting platforms, say players
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard May Face Labor Board Action Over Union’s Allegations
Minecraft Legends
Gamers alert! Minecraft Legends release date announced; Check price, gameplay

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Short Review: Price worthy performance!
    Untitled_design_-_2023-04-14T094303705
    iPhone 14 Pro to iPhone 8, check out 10 famous movies shot on Apple iPhones
    pexels-burak-the-weekender-65538
    AI can crack your password in seconds! Do this to save yourself
    kenny-eliason-mgYAR7BzBk4-unsplash
    Top Gaming phones under 25000: Redmi K50i, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme GT Neo 3T and more
    Top Gaming phones under 25000
    iPhone tricks: Conceal your identity! Know how to use Apple Hide My Email address feature
    Apple iPhone 12

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets