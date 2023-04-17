Netflix down! Users across the US report trouble accessing video streaming service

Having trouble accessing Netflix for the past couple of hours? You were not alone! Yes, Netflix down complaints have soared today. Several users across the United States have been facing issues with Netflix starting late Sunday evening. Netflix subscribers have been unable to stream their shows and movies, and in the late hours of April 16.

In fact, Downdetector showed massive spikes in user complaints from around the world.

There were as many as 11000 reports of Netflix outage across the United States on Downdetector. Problems were first reported around 5:21 AM IST with 4552 users reporting errors while accessing Netflix and it spiked around 5:36 AM IST. Although the number of reports have gone down, it seems like the issue is not fixed yet.

84 percent users have reported issues with accessing the streaming service, which reported 231 million global paid subscribers by the end of last year. Meanwhile, 9 percent users reported issues with the website and 7 percent encountered trouble while using the Netflix app.