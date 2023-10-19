Icon
Home Tech News Netflix fan? Alert! You will have to pay more as platform hikes prices

Netflix fan? Alert! You will have to pay more as platform hikes prices

The Netflix password sharing crackdown has paid dividends for Netflix! Now, the platform has increased prices for its subscription due to the rise in number of users.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 19 2023, 12:08 IST
Icon
Netflix has increased subscription plan prices in the US, UK and France. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Netflix has increased subscription plan prices in the US, UK and France. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo (REUTERS)
Netflix has increased subscription plan prices in the US, UK and France. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo
Netflix has increased subscription plan prices in the US, UK and France. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo (REUTERS)

Netflix has shocked its fans, again! In a double whammy, first, Netflix launched a crackdown against password sharing on its platform. Now, it has increased the prices of its subscription plans. Earlier, the streaming platform disabled password sharing which resulted in an increase in the number of subscribers. The change led to a jump in subscribers by about 9 million in the third quarter, reports indicate. The price hike will come as a nasty shock to Netflix users as the company has been changing its policies and prices frequently. Check out the new Netflix subscription prices here.

New Netflix subscription prices in the US

According to a Reuters report, Netflix cracked down on password sharing outside of households provided that more than 100 million viewers use its service without subscribing. After seeing this data, Netflix is trying to increase its subscription prices globally by getting more people to pay for their subscriptions. Therefore, due to this reason, the most popular streaming platform has now increased its rates. This decision will upset customers, but Netflix is looking to remain profitable as well as competitive.

The new plans decided as per Netflix offers a Basic plan of $11.99 per month, and its Premium plan is now $22.99 per month. The ad-supported plan and Standard tier remain the same price. Reuters quoted Insider Intelligence analyst Ross Benes who said, “Using these tactics, Netflix will likely double its ad-supported viewership next year." Based on Visible Alpha estimates, the ad-supported plan is expected to generate $188.1 million in revenue in the third quarter which ended in September.

The Verge reported that Netflix earlier removed their basic plan in the US, UK, and Italy which saw an increasing number of viewers in Netflix's ads and Standard plans. Now, the company is also planning to do the same in Germany, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Australia, and Brazil in the coming weeks. Additionally, Netflix might also introduce new features to its ad-supported plans.

This may be a shocker for Netflix subscribers but it is expected to lead to a spike in revenue for the company and will give it a competitive advantage against other streaming companies such as Walt Disney.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 19 Oct, 10:53 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
A new GTA game is reportedly coming to Netflix; Could it be GTA 6?
Roblox
Big hit! Roblox PlayStation downloads cross 10-million mark
Sony PlayStation 2
From PlayStation 2 to Nintendo Switch, 10 best-selling video game consoles of all time
GTA 6
Fake Rockstar channel running GTA 6 access scam on Twitch gets banned
Minecraft
Top 10 best-selling video games of all time: Minecraft, GTA 5, and more
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon