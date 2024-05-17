Govo Go Surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with Dolby Atmos - Check price, features and availability

Domestic home entertainment brand Govo debuted its latest soundbar lineup in a live event held in Delhi on Thursday. The newly launched products, Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 , mark a significant milestone as the first ‘made-in-India' soundbars equipped with Dolby Atmos technology. These audio devices are manufactured at Channelplay's facility in Manesar, Gurgaon. Here's everything you need to know about Govo's latest offerings:

Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 Soundbars: Pricing and Availability

Priced at Rs. 12,999, the Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars are currently available on Amazon and will soon hit Flipkart, as well as offline stores such as Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales. The manufacturing of these soundbars is carried out at Channelplay's facility in Gurugram.

Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of Govo India, expressed, “Through our collaboration with Dolby and Channelplay, our goal is to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of our valued customers by providing them with affordable soundbars that are a blend of advanced design and exceptional performance.”

Upcoming Offerings

In collaboration with Dolby, Govo plans to introduce the Go Surround 980 and 965 soundbars, boasting 525 Watt output and 5.1 surround sound with a wired subwoofer. Additionally, the company will launch the Go Surround 880 and 870 soundbars delivering 240 Watt output on 2.1 channels, along with the Go Surround 860 and 800 soundbars offering 180 Watt output on 2.1 channels.

Key Features of Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 Soundbars

Designed to enhance the home entertainment experience, the Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars feature a powerful chipset enabling Dolby Atmos experience. They are powered by advanced DSP signal processing and a 2.1.2 configuration, ensuring superior audio quality.

With a 400-watt output, these soundbars offer flexible placement options within the house, supporting seamless connectivity with multiple devices through universal HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB compatibility. Additionally, they come with personalisation profiles, offering three equaliser modes tailored for music, movies, and news.