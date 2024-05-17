 Govo Go Surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with Dolby Atmos - Check price, features and availability | Tech News
Home Tech Tech News Govo Go Surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with Dolby Atmos - Check price, features and availability

Govo Go Surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with Dolby Atmos - Check price, features and availability

Govo launched India's first Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars - Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 Soundbars. Check out their price, key features and more

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 17 2024, 11:33 IST
Icon
From Tune 770NC headphones to Bar 800 soundbar, check JBL's cutting-edge audio products for every lifestyle
Govo Go Surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with Dolby Atmos
1/5 JBL Tune 770NC Headphones:Uninterrupted audio bliss with 70-hour battery, 5-min quick charge, Bluetooth for two devices, customizable sound, and voice assistant compatibility.  (JBL)
image caption
2/5 Elevate audio with True Adaptive Noise Canceling, Hi-Res JBL Pro Sound, 50-hour battery, 4-mic tech, and Personal Sound Amplification mode. (JBL)
image caption
3/5 Sophisticated soundbar with 300W power, Bluetooth, Dolby Digital, JBL Surround Sound, four drivers, two tweeters, and a 6.5” subwoofer. (JBL)
image caption
4/5 Cinematic JBL Bar 500 comes with MultiBeam, Dolby Atmos, PureVoice, and a wireless 10" subwoofer. AirPlay, Alexa MRM, Chromecast built-in, and 300+ streaming options. (JBL)
image caption
5/5 This soundbar comes offers Cinematic-type audio with Dolby Atmos, detachable surround speakers, PureVoice, 720W output, 10" subwoofer, and seamless streaming via AirPlay, Alexa MRM, or Chromecast. (JBL)
Govo Go Surround 975 & 940 soundbars launched with Dolby Atmos
icon View all Images
Govo introduces first 'Made in India' Dolby Atmos-enabled soundbars, promising enhanced home entertainment at affordable prices. (Govo)

Domestic home entertainment brand Govo debuted its latest soundbar lineup in a live event held in Delhi on Thursday. The newly launched products, Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 , mark a significant milestone as the first ‘made-in-India' soundbars equipped with Dolby Atmos technology. These audio devices are manufactured at Channelplay's facility in Manesar, Gurgaon. Here's everything you need to know about Govo's latest offerings:

Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 Soundbars: Pricing and Availability

Priced at Rs. 12,999, the Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars are currently available on Amazon and will soon hit Flipkart, as well as offline stores such as Reliance Retail and Vijay Sales. The manufacturing of these soundbars is carried out at Channelplay's facility in Gurugram.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
7% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹148,900₹159,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Also read: Samsung Galaxy S25 series to get 3nm Exynos chip more powerful than Snapdragon- Report

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Piyush Jalan, Co-founder and COO of Govo India, expressed, “Through our collaboration with Dolby and Channelplay, our goal is to cater to the evolving needs and preferences of our valued customers by providing them with affordable soundbars that are a blend of advanced design and exceptional performance.”

Upcoming Offerings

In collaboration with Dolby, Govo plans to introduce the Go Surround 980 and 965 soundbars, boasting 525 Watt output and 5.1 surround sound with a wired subwoofer. Additionally, the company will launch the Go Surround 880 and 870 soundbars delivering 240 Watt output on 2.1 channels, along with the Go Surround 860 and 800 soundbars offering 180 Watt output on 2.1 channels.

Also read: Infinix GT 20 Pro launch date in India revealed: Check out expected specs, features, price, more

Key Features of Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 Soundbars

Designed to enhance the home entertainment experience, the Govo Go Surround 975 and 940 soundbars feature a powerful chipset enabling Dolby Atmos experience. They are powered by advanced DSP signal processing and a 2.1.2 configuration, ensuring superior audio quality.

Also read: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G launch in India delayed; New date announced: Details

With a 400-watt output, these soundbars offer flexible placement options within the house, supporting seamless connectivity with multiple devices through universal HDMI, Bluetooth 5.3, AUX, and USB compatibility. Additionally, they come with personalisation profiles, offering three equaliser modes tailored for music, movies, and news.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 May, 11:33 IST
Tags:
Trending: oneplus 12r: oneplus’ most powerful ‘r’ model with aqua touch india leads the world in mobile wallet payments with 90.8 pc adoption in 2023 how to change whatsapp font style and font size in chat window beware! your whatsapp account can be hacked easily; here’s how this cybcercrime works 12 big announcements made at google i/o 2024 that you can’t miss: gemini 1.5 flash, veo, project astra and more this horrifying whatsapp scam can hijack your account with just a phone call hide yourself! here is how to use the secret iphone incognito mode iphone users get a new whatsapp update- here’s what’s new and all features explained whatsapp backups will now count towards google drive storage; know how it will affect you
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone travel hacks

iPhone tips: 6 useful features in iOS 17 to try during your next foreign vacation
Samsung_Galaxy_M55_5G_10_things_to_know_about_this

Samsung Galaxy M55 5G: 10 things to know about this mid-range smartphone
ash-lab-wuK7M2xH3WU-unsplash

iPhone 15 hidden features: How to take a passport photo on iPhone- 5 steps
Slide_1

5 films to watch on YouTube that are shot entirely on iPhone 15 Pro Max
GTA5_EIGHT

GTA Online: From competing in races to having a party, 7 things to do if you are bored

Editor’s Pick

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: No nonsense smartphone under 25,000
Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number

Lok Sabha election 2024: How to find the location of your polling booth online with mobile number
Atomberg fan: What is BLDC tech? Top 5 Atomberg ceiling fans with best price

Best Atomberg ceiling fans (2024) for your modern home: BLDC tech, high speed, saves power bills
iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
LG Artcool AC launched

LG Artcool AC launched: Here are the latest LG air conditioner models in 2024 and all top features explained

Trending Stories

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
iPhones

iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
Apple's May event

iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO
YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news

YouTuber predicts possible GTA 6 screenshots release, fans speculate on Red Dead Redemption PC news
GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game

GTA 5 players unearth hidden mission after 10 years; Rockstar Games teases PC debut for classic game
Nintendo Switch games

Nintendo Switch games coming in 2024 that you can't miss- Details
GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

GTA 5, Red Dead Redemption 2 and 6 more best-selling titles released by Rockstar Games

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4 Review: From design to sound quality, everything feels premium
Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale

Sony PS5 Slim price drop announced as part of Summer Sale; Check offers, price and more
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5

Amazon sale: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, check deals on flip phones
Stunning Design

OPPO F25 Pro, slimmest 5G smartphone with an IP65 rating, coming soon - check sleek design and camera

    Trending News

    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Know expected upgrades, specifications and what features to expect from Apple
    iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15
    iPhone discounts: Best deals on iPhone 13, 14, and 15 [April 2024]
    iPhones
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped: From Galaxy Z Fold 6 to Galaxy Ring, know what’s coming
    Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event date tipped
    iPad Air 2024 may skip mini-LED display- Here's what to expect from Apple Event on May 7
    Apple's May event
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean
    GTA 5 hidden mysteries: Players discover underwater UFO beneath the Pacific Ocean

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets