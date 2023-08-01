Home Tech News New rule or special treatment? Apple App Store allows Twitter to be 'X'

In a big move, Apple has made an exception for Elon Musk's social networking app X. App Store has allowed Twitter to change its name to the single character 'X'.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 01 2023, 12:35 IST
App Store enables Twitter to keep the single character name “X”. (Bloomberg)
Elon Musk's social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) recently underwent rebranding and the app is still making new changes with each day passing. The changes created problems for other companies like Apple about how exactly to treat these changes. Earlier, it was reported that Apple might remove the Twitter app from the App Store, but now it seems like misunderstandings have been cleared. Apple has, in fact, given Musk special treatment by allowing him to change Twitter's name to the single character “X” and these changes can be seen on iPhones and iPads now.

More about X name on app store

Over the last few weeks, X is slowly transitioning to logo change and small tweaks in the app to fully discard the bluebird interface of the app. With the change, X is now listed in Apple's app store, according to the Verge report.

Notably, Apple earlier did not allow apps with single-character in the App Store, but it has broken the rules with Musk's rebranded Twitter.

With the rebranding, X also released a new tagline for X in the app, changing it from “It's what's happening” to “Blaze your glory!”. Musk also tweeted the tagline on his platform.

The company is going through various changes and it is facing many hurdles, including neighbour complaints about its giant-lit X logo on the roof of its San Francisco Twitter HQ. The logo has been removed now.

The official Twitter account was also changed to “@X”. However, the transition remains a work in progress. Additionally, Twitter Blue is still called Twitter, and numerous references to "Twitter" still exist on the company's support page.

While X undergoes modifications, we can only speculate on what Elon Musk has in store for the new app interface along with the new logo. It is now reported that this is a permanent adjustment for the social networking platform, and users will also have to adjust to the new alterations that Musk will implement in the near future.

First Published Date: 01 Aug, 12:35 IST
