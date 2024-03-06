 OpenAI says Elon Musk agreed ChatGPT maker should become for profit | Tech News
The first comments from OpenAI since the Tesla CEO sued last week have escalated the feud between the San Francisco-based artificial intelligence company and the billionaire that bankrolled its creation years ago.

By:AP
| Updated on: Mar 06 2024, 16:52 IST
Elon Musk and Sam Altman
Elon Musk's lawsuit said that when he funded Sam Altman-led OpenAI, he secured an agreement that the company would remain a nonprofit developing technology. (AFP)
OpenAI shot back at accusations from Elon Musk that the ChatGPT maker betrayed its founding goals of benefiting humanity and chose to pursue profits, vowing to get his lawsuit thrown out.

“The mission of OpenAI is to ensure AGI benefits all of humanity, which means both building safe and beneficial AGI and helping create broadly distributed benefits,” OpenAI said in a blog post late Thursday from five company leaders, including CEO Sam Altman. “We intend to move to dismiss all of Elon's claims."

AGI refers to artificial general intelligence, which are general purpose AI systems that can perform just as well as — or even better than — humans in a wide variety of tasks.

Musk's lawsuit said that when he funded OpenAI as it was launching, he secured an agreement that the company would remain a nonprofit developing technology for the benefit of the public.

His lawsuit claims breach of contract and seeks an injunction preventing anyone — including Microsoft, which has invested billions in OpenAI — from benefiting financially from its technology.

OpenAI said both the startup and Musk recognized the need for the company to become a for-profit entity, posting screenshots of emails between the Tesla CEO and OpenAI leaders in which they discuss the possibility but can't agree on terms.

“Change your name," Musk replied Wednesday on X, the social media platform he owns that's formerly known as Twitter.

He also posted a laughing emoji in response to a user who tweeted that OpenAI should be renamed OpenEmail.

Musk was an early investor in OpenAI when it was founded in 2015 and co-chaired its board alongside Altman. He said in his lawsuit that he invested “tens of millions” of dollars in OpenAI.

However, the company said that while Musk invested less than $45 million, it has raised more than $90 million from other donors.

OpenAI said that by 2017, the company leaders started to realize that building artificial general intelligence would take vast amounts of computing power.

“We all understood we were going to need a lot more capital to succeed at our mission — billions of dollars per year, which was far more than any of us, especially Elon, thought we'd be able to raise as the non-profit,” it said.

First Published Date: 06 Mar, 16:52 IST
