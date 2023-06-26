Playstation 6 and Next-Gen Xbox expected to debut in 2028, reveal Court documents

Sony's Playstation consoles have garnered a significant fanbase in India, with gamers appreciating their impressive gaming capabilities. While the Playstation 5 (PS5) remains a popular choice among gamers, recent findings from court documents accessed by IGN suggest that the next generation of Playstation and Xbox consoles may make their debut as early as 2028.

In a legal case regarding Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard in a US court, the tech giant stated its expectation for the official release of the next generation gaming consoles in 2028. This projection indicates that successors to the current generation, including the PS5 and Xbox X and S, could potentially arrive after an eight-year interval.

The information regarding the upcoming consoles was revealed in documents discussing a ten-year commitment from Sony to release Call of Duty titles exclusively on Playstation consoles. IGN's report highlighted that this commitment would extend beyond the expected launch period of the next console generation in 2028, further corroborating the likelihood of new gaming machines.

These findings imply that Microsoft is actively developing its own gaming consoles. It is worth noting that Sony and Microsoft have historically released their high-end gaming machines in the same year. For instance, Sony launched the PS5 on November 12, 2020, just two days after the latest Xbox series hit the market. This synchronized pattern has been observed with their previous console releases as well.

These projected release years align with Sony's previous statements, as the company had indicated that the forthcoming Playstation console would likely arrive in 2027.

Furthermore, Microsoft, headquartered in Redmond, is currently defending its position in a $69 billion acquisition deal against the US Federal Trade Commission. The ongoing trial has unveiled various details about the future of the gaming industry. In a recent update, the Xbox boss confirmed that Microsoft intends to continue delivering Call of Duty games to future Playstation consoles following the acquisition of the game developer.

These developments provide an intriguing glimpse into the future of gaming and hint at the exciting possibilities that await gamers as they anticipate the arrival of the Playstation 6 and the next generation of Xbox consoles.