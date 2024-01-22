Ram Mandir donations online: Now, you can make donations via Paytm, BharatPe apps

Ram Mandir donations online: The much-awaited Shri Ram Janmaboomi Mandir Pran Pratishtha took place today, January 22, at 12:30 PM in Ayodhya. The spectacle saw the revealing of the Shri Ram Lalla idol, the temple consecration ceremony, and ‘Mangal Dhvani' featuring 50 musical instruments from all over the country. In attendance were Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, State Governor Anandiben Patel, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, other politicians, religious leaders, celebrities and devotees. And on the day of Pran Pratishtha, the donations of the Ram Mandir went live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS), allowing users to make donations via apps like Paytm, and BharatPe. Check details.

Ram Mandir donations online

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is engaged in the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Earlier, individuals who wished to donate to the cause had the option to send donations directly to the trust via bank transfer. For this, the Trust released bank account details. However, it also caused a lot of confusion, as fake bank accounts also began to surface online with the aim of defrauding people of their money.

To counter this, the donations for the Ram Mandir have gone live on the Bharat Bill Payment System (BBPS) through the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Therefore, anyone can now make donations via apps like Paytm, PhonePe, and BharatPe.

How to make Ram Mandir donations online

According to NDTVProfit, the donations for the Ram Mandir have been doubling every hour. If you wish to make a donation to Ram Mandir online, you can visit the official website of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. Various payment methods are available including UPI, NEFT, IMPS, DD, and cheque.

Alternatively, you can open apps like Paytm and BharatPe and donate directly to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

